The Government has taken out a big financial bazooka to confront the economic problems caused by the coronavirus. Then again, it had to. It is trying to hit a big target.

Built into the Government’s planning is a loss of 320,000 jobs this year, with only 150,000 created next year. In other words, it is expecting 12 months of jobs carnage caused by the pandemic (especially in sectors like hospitality and tourism) and Brexit.

Up to now the Government has not been found wanting when it comes to announcing Covid-tackling supports for business. But unfortunately, sometimes the small print meant the measures weren’t all they were cracked up to be.

In this Budget, a real lifeline has been thrown to small businesses in particular. SME owner/managers have complained that up to now there was too much emphasis on providing cheap loans, at a time when they don’t want to or are unable to borrow.

Direct financial supports were called for. There are several measures that have been welcomed by small businesses around the country.

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is to be extended through 2021, instead of ending in March. The waiver on commercial rates will also be extended.

However, it is measures introduced through the Revenue Commissioners that may prove most useful for SMEs. The Debt Warehousing Scheme enables small businesses to delay paying employer PRSI and VAT without incurring interest or penalties. It has been extended, allowing deferral of payment for one year.

According to the Revenue Commissioners there are almost 70,000 businesses availing of the scheme to the value of €2.1bn. This is very useful in providing liquidity to small firms in particular.

It is effectively a helpful free loan, but the debt will have to be paid at some point.

The biggest financial leg up is needed for the hospitality and tourism sectors. Hotels in particular are facing into a winter of shutting shop and letting staff go as Level 3 measures not only reduce weekly turnover, but stop people in their tracks from planning for the months ahead by making bookings.

The Budget has introduced a new scheme for sectors directly impacted by Level 3 or higher Covid restrictions. It is well thought out in some respects, but it suffers from being quite restrictive.

The Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will provide direct cash supports from the Revenue Commissioners to businesses which have seen an 80pc drop in their 2019 turnover. It doesn’t appear to be tapered for those who have lost 75pc or 65pc of turnover, which is an omission.

Qualifying firms, which must have seen their premises closed to customers or heavily restricted, can avail of weekly grants of 10pc of 2019 turnover on the first €1m and 5pc after that.

This is a good idea because it will involve money going directly and quickly to the firm from the Revenue Commissioners. It is based on the turnover of 2019 and not the profits. It isn’t some kind of tax rebate on Corporation Taxes paid, as had been suggested.

Basing the grant on taxes paid would have favoured longer established operators as many small businesses don’t even make a profit in the first few years.

Companies that qualify can receive up to a maximum of €5,000 per week, which equates to a firm which had a turnover of €4m in 2019. The cash subvention will only apply where there are Level 3 or higher restrictions and only for the duration of those restrictions.

Nevertheless, it represents an opportunity for restaurants, hotels or bars to stay alive. They can still hold off on paying their VAT and employer PRSI, get a cash injection every week, avail of the wage subsidy scheme for staff and have their rates waivered.

It provides some breathing space even if they have to shut their doors because of Covid-19 restrictions. Service companies that don’t use their premises as a place for customers to come in won’t be able to avail of it.

Many microbusinesses are run by people who are self-employed. They will be able to delay paying their 2019 income tax balance and their 2020 preliminary tax, which will ease stress levels for many this month.

The other big help for the hospitality sector is the return of the lower 9pc VAT rate for the sector. It was a little puzzling why this wasn’t done in the July Stimulus package which would have given an extra boost to the sector during what was left of the summer.

The thinking at the time was that a reduction to 9pc would not be passed on to the customers through lower prices but would be retained by the businesses. That is exactly what would have happened, but in these extraordinary circumstances it would have been warranted.

Instead, the Government went with a cut to the general 23pc VAT rate, reducing it to 21pc. It isn’t clear what this achieved.

Small hospitality sector businesses will welcome the 9pc rate which is being retained until next December. It won’t help that much in the winter ahead when businesses are likely to be caught by various rolling restrictions.

But it should help in 2021 when they have a chance to cut their prices to attract customers back, or use it to help with margins as they re-build.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland have welcomed the package of measures as a lifeline, but it doesn’t deliver everything its members wanted. It really wanted to see progress on some mechanism to explore burden sharing with commercial rents.

The Government is always reluctant to enter the legally tricky field of tinkering around with landlords’ property rights.

Outside of these specific SME measures there are promises of more to come. There will be a €3.4bn Recovery Fund, money coming from the EU to support cheap loans and help with the cost to business of Brexit.

There is no certainty for business out there right now. This significant package of Budget measures will only reduce some of the uncertainty, especially for small firms in areas like hospitality.

They will still face a winter of discontent wondering when they will have to close their businesses and whether they will be able to reopen them again.

The Government was staring at the very real threat of mass liquidations in the coming months. It still is, but at least some may well be avoided by firms that navigate their way through by availing of what supports they can.

The sums involved are enormous and they have to be. This doesn’t take away from the fact we will have to pull back this spending at some point down the road.

Right now, everybody just wants to make it that far and then figure out what to do.