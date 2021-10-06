‘Farmers understand the benefits of going green, but it needs to be co-financed’

Bill O’Keeffe, from Clara, Co Kilkenny, pictured on his farm. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

FARMERS understand the benefits of carbon tax and are prepared to make changes to ‘go greener’, but it will need to be co-financed.

Bill O’Keeffe (43) from Clara, county Kilkenny, and his family have been running a large-scale dairy farm in the locality for 400 years.

Their business includes spring calves and herd, with calving early in the spring and a grass-based production system.

Mr O’Keeffe has a young family of four children, and he runs the farm with his father and uncle.

He said farmers are willing to make the change to benefit the environment, but will need the help financially to do so.

"It’s very much a family orientated farm. It’s been passed down through the generations. My father and my uncle would have been here when I came home, and I suppose I’m running the farm now with their assistance.”

Mr O’Keeffe said there are a number of key issues for his family and other farmers coming up in next month’s Budget.

One of these is carbon tax and, in particular, the tax on green diesel.

“There’s carbon tax on agricultural diesel and the carbon tax is there, I suppose, to change people’s practices and move people into newer technology,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

"But there isn’t an alternative to putting green diesel in a tractor when you need to go and do a job on the farm.

"So, we are looking for green diesel to be exempt from carbon tax, but I’m not saying that it’s going to happen.”

Mr O’Keeffe said farmers are very concerned about “holding on to existing reliefs that we have” and especially those related to “generation renewal” and passing on farms to their children.

“There is capital acquisitions tax which is very similar to company relief,” he said.

"That relief is up for review this year and it’s vital that it’s held. There’s stamp duty relief for young trained farmers, so that when people who are under 35 years inherit farms, they are exempt up to a certain level for stamp duty payments.

“A huge bugbear at the moment is two years ago, with no warning, agriculture land was reclassified with commercial land and the stamp duty rate has gone up from 1pc and 2pc to 7.5pc at the moment.

"To put that in context, if there’s an acre being sold in Kilkenny, it’s going to make more than €10,000 and the stamp duty on that is €750. [Previously] it was classified as residential property and that’s 1pc stamp duty up to €1 million and 2pc thereafter.

"Obviously, a lot of farms are residential properties too, so we’d prefer to see agricultural land classified with residential as opposed to commercial.”

Mr O’Keeffe said the farming sector accepts that it needs to enhance its practices and improve outcomes from an environmental point of view.

He argued that these changes need to be well supported, however.

“We would need a lot of Government support in that area going forward.

"If we’re going to have to spend an awful lot more money and if it’s for the public good and for the good of the environment, it needs to be well supported by the Government to get the right outcomes.

"We are prepared to make changes, but it needs to be co-financed.”

Mr O’Keeffe added that the VAT on animal vaccines should be removed as it would incentivise farmers to vaccinate their animals and protect herds.

“The anti-microbial resistance often finds its way back onto our doorsteps.

"We’re looking for the VAT rate on vaccines to be brought down to 0pc to encourage farmers to use vaccines and encourage farmers to treat animals with vaccines instead of antimicrobials.

"There’s 23pc VAT on a lot of products and if we could reduce that it might encourage their use,” he added.