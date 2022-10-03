Eurozone finance ministers call for united response to energy crisis

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted there is “a mood of solidarity and support” among euro countries, despite rivalries over energy supports.

The French finance minister on Monday called for a more united, Covid-style response to the energy price crisis in the EU to reduce the risk of unfair competition between firms and countries.

His call came just days after Germany announced a massive €200bn support plan for firms and households, while continuing to resist an EU-wide gas price cap.

Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, said state aid for companies should be more “targeted” to ensure it was focused on those who need it most, such as high energy users and those that are “exposed to competition”.

He called for “close consultation” particularly between the 19 countries using the single currency to ensure fair competition.

“If there is no consultation, if there is no solidarity, if there are no targeted supports for companies, if there is no respect for fair competition, we risk the fragmentation of the eurozone,” he told journalists on his way into a euro finance ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.

“It is indispensable that we respect the conditions for fair competition, that we prove our solidarity, that, at the end of the day, we are as efficient during the energy crisis as we were during the Covid crisis.”

Most countries in the EU will struggle to match the fiscal firepower of the bloc’s largest economy, which can borrow in the markets at some of the lowest rates in the world.

German finance minister Christian Lindner said on Monday that the €200bn spending package – which he called a "comprehensive protective shield” – was “proportionate” to the size of the economy and would be spread over two years.

It is not our intention to completely take off all burdens on private households, on economies

“If you compare the size of the German economy and the volume of the comprehensive protective shield, it’s proportionate.

“It is not our intention to foster demand in the economy. It is not our intention to completely take off all burdens on private households, on economies. It is just a measure to protect the structure, the key structure, of our economy.”

The UK was forced to row back on a package of tax cuts this week after markets hammered sterling and demanded a higher price for buying UK government bonds.

“The situation, for example, in Germany differs,” Mr Lindner said. “We stick to sound public finances and to sustainable state financing, and this is why the market reaction on the decisions we made last week differs from this one the UK has to recognise.”

EU vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said governments “need to be careful” with how they much money they inject into the economy so as not to fuel inflation.

“It’s clear we cannot continue just with across-the-board fiscal support, so we need to be more targeted, more cautious on this, and also we have to make sure that the fiscal measures we are taking are not contradicting [the European Central Bank’s] target to return to inflation of 2pc.”

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni echoed Mr Le Maire’s call for “strong coordination” between EU countries, and said support measures should be “temporary and targeted”.

Mr Donohoe, who chairs the monthly finance ministers’ meetings, said “coordination of national economic policy is so important”.