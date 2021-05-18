Europe unveils plans for a unified corporate tax regime

THE EU is readying a new corporate tax rulebook that will target multinationals where they base their sales, assets and workforce.

The rules - which will be mandatory for EU members - will be tabled in 2023, once a global deal is reached at talks led by the Organisation for Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“We know how challenging it can be to make progress in this field, but if there is one thing that the pandemic has shown, it is that our union is still capable of taking decisive action when circumstances demand,” said EU economic and tax chief Paolo Gentiloni. “And this is clearly the case for taxation, so let’s rise to this challenge because it is now that it is possible to address it.”

Any future tax proposals would have to be agreed by all EU countries, including Ireland.

In a roadmap published yesterday, the European Commission said it would table a digital levy by mid-July, followed by a ban on using shell companies to avoid paying tax, which will come later in the year.

The Commission also issued a recommendation to governments asking them to allow companies that were profitable last year to offset this year’s losses against taxes paid.

Next year, the Commission intends to make two further proposals, one on tax allowances for equity investments and another to make large companies publish the “effective” tax rate they pay in each EU country, minus any deductions and write-offs.

The roadmap, titled ‘Business Taxation for the 21st Century’ confirmed the EU is shelving a controversial draft law known as the common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB), which has been in legal limbo since it was first proposed in 2011.

The tax roadmap was originally intended for publication in April, but was delayed following progress at the OECD talks, which are now expected to wind up in the summer.

The OECD has been working on a two-track tax plan for large multinationals, with new rules on how to allocate profits per country and a global minimum tax rate of at least 12.5pc.

The OECD talks were unblocked by the new US administration earlier this year, which has since proposed a global minimum tax rate of 21pc.

Mr Gentiloni said a global agreement would be an “extraordinary driver” for the EU’s own proposal.

He intends to publish two new laws to bring any future OECD deal into being, which would require the unanimous approval of EU countries.

Mr Gentiloni and EU vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis both expressed reluctance to switch to majority voting on future corporate tax laws.

Mr Dombrovskis said the Commission would “definitely explore” majority voting in future tax laws - via a clause known as article 116.