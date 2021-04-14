EU readying world’s biggest green bond issue

The EU is to become the largest green bond issuer in the world this summer.

Announcing a time-limited €150bn-a-year funding programme on Wednesday, the European Commission called on EU governments – including Ireland – to finalise the legal backing for the bond issuance and submit loan and grant requests.

Ireland is one of 10 EU countries that has yet to adopt the law allowing the Commission to raise the money on the markets.

EU leaders agreed on the €800bn fund – known as NextGenerationEU (NGEU) – last summer to help countries recover from the pandemic by supplementing capital expenditure on green and digital projects.

The bloc hopes to go to the markets in July, but is awaiting the 10 national ratifications and the outcome of a German constitutional court challenge to the legality of the fund.

Commission budget chief Johannes Hahn said he was “confident” the court would rule in his favour as the fund is a temporary measure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“NextGenerationEU is a game-changer for European capital markets,” said Mr Hahn. “We will have all necessary tools in place to kick-start the social and economic recovery and promote our green, digital and resilient growth. The message is clear: as soon as the Commission has been legally enabled to borrow, we are ready to get going.”

The Commission will issue a mixture of instruments, including medium and long-term bonds and – for the first time – short-term paper, to raise the €800bn up to 2026.

All loans are due to be paid back by 2058, which the Commission intends to do by raising its own budget funds, including through a potential digital tax.

Mr Hahn said the Commission would publish a proposal on how to raise its own funds by the end of June.

The Commission has gone to the market in the past, including to part-fund Ireland’s 2010 bailout and to help non-eurozone countries cope with liquidity shortages.

Last year, the Commission began raising money for its SURE unemployment insurance programme, smashing records in October 2020 for €17bn in ‘social’ bonds.

At the time, it was the highest amount of debt ever issued in euro by a sovereign.

This year, the Commission plans to raise around €60bn for grants and loans to EU governments on favourable terms, but intends to raise that yearly envelope to €150bn by 2022.

To get the money, governments need to submit so-called recovery and resilience plans by the end of April, which must be approved by the Commission and their EU peers.

Ireland has yet to submit its plan to the Commission.

Online Editors