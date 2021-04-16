EU prefers global tax deal to going solo with levy on tech giants

Paolo Gentiloni, European Union (EU) economy commissioner, speaks during a winter 2021 economic forecast news conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The European economy will recover more slowly this year as the coronavirus keeps a tight grip on the region, with the outlook resting largely on a vaccination campaign that has so far stumbled. Photographer: Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC/Bloomberg

The EU would prefer a global deal on corporate taxation to its own digital levy.

European economy and tax commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters on Friday that “it’s a little bit too early to be so optimistic” about a global deal but that he hoped for one.

“My preference goes to a global solution in taxation. Always.

"My second-best is European solutions, and the worst case is to have, as we are having on digital services, the risk of proliferation of national taxation.”

“So I think we should work on building this global agreement and this will also give an answer to what we are working on.

He said a global deal “will be much better not only for ms but also for the business community but also for consumers”.

“Of course we will cooperate to reach the global agreement and then to transfer the global agreement in the legal European framework.”

Talks on where to tax corporates and a global minimum tax have gained momentum since the US removed a key stumbling block to a deal last month.

But the Commission has also been tasked by EU leaders with ways of raising its own income, including via a digital tax.

Mr Gentiloni said if there was a global deal at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) “we will not duplicate or triplicate this kind of model of taxation”.

The US Treasury’s last week published what it called a ‘Made In America’ tax plan to raise taxes on income earned abroad by foreign affiliates of US corporations from 10.5pc to 21pc.

The Biden administration is also pressing for a global deal on a 21pc minimum tax rate, and sent proposals to the OECD last week suggesting corporate taxes be allocated based on where multinationals make sales, and not where they are based.

The Treasury also named Ireland on a list of seven “big havens” for US multinational profits.

Ireland is home to over 650 US companies, including all of the big US multinationals.

The Department of Finance has estimated that the OECD’s tax plans could wipe around €2bn off corporate tax revenues.

The Paris-based OECD has been looking at a twin-track approach, based first on allocating multinationals’ profits by country and second, on a minimum tax rate on those profits “not less than” 12.5pc.

Online Editors