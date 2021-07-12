EU leaders’ plan to tax Big Tech buckles under US pressure

The EU has retreated from a plan to fund its own budget with a tax on Big Tech, after coming under pressure from the US.

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced the bloc’s change of strategy after meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Brussels on Monday.

The move comes after finance ministers from the world’s 20 largest economies (G20), which includes the US and EU members like France and Germany, agreed to tax multinational profits at least 15pc and award partial taxing rights to countries where multinationals make sales.

The EU is leaving its options open and says it may reassess the plan, although it has been shelved until at least a G20 leaders’ summit at the end of October.

"I think we will work together to reach this global agreement,” Mr Gentiloni told reporters. “In this framework, I informed Secretary Yellen of our decision to put on hold the proposal of the Commission of a digital levy to allow us to be concentrated, working hand in hand, to achieve the last mile of this historical agreement.”

The US wants countries like France, Spain and Italy to remove national taxes on tech companies once a final tax deal is worked out at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is leading global talks.

Ms Yellen said at the weekend that those taxes are “discriminatory against US firms”. The US agreed to come back on board with the OECD talks earlier this year, on the condition that the tax covered all multinationals and not just Big Tech.

German finance minister Olaf Scholz said the EU’s decision to back down was “a sign that we are now really making the progress to get a global agreement”.

“It is very, very good that we are now going into the next step, discussing how to implement this in the European Union, and that the European Union is deciding not to go with its own proposal to the public today,” he told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

Ireland opposes a key plank of the OECD deal – the 15pc rate – but said it fully supports a parallel move to give countries partial taxing rights over multinationals that operate in their jurisdictions.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Ireland would continue to participate in the OECD process, which is expected to wind up before October’s G20 leaders’ summit.

“I affirmed to Secretary Yellen that Ireland remains very committed to the process and that we are constructively engaging with the OECD, and with other friends and partners in the OECD, regarding the conclusion of the process in October. So we had a good discussion and we have further work ahead of us across the coming months.”

So far, 131 out of 139 countries participating in the OECD talks have agreed to the twin-track deal on reallocating profits and taxing multinationals at 15pc via a top-up tax paid in multinationals’ home countries, which wouldn’t require Ireland to raise its 12.5pc rate.

However, the move could remove the benefits of locating in Ireland, depending on what kinds of reliefs and allowances are included in the tax base.

The EU intends to legislate for the 15pc minimum rate by 2023.