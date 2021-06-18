EU finance ministers upbeat that global corporate tax deal will be done in July

Trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis is in ‘intensive’ talks with US. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

EU finance ministers are upbeat that a global corporate tax deal will be struck this summer, despite Ireland’s public misgivings about a 15pc minimum rate.

However, while ministers think a deal will be done attempts to agree a unified EU position are still ongoing after two days of talks in Luxembourg, with the Italian and French finance ministers both pledging to meet and discuss the proposals with reticent countries, such as Ireland which stands to lose an estimated €2bn a year in corporation tax.

Portuguese finance minister João Leão said there was “broad support for the discussions” led by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“We have positive expectations about an agreement that can be reached,” he told reporters in Luxembourg on Friday.

The European Commission has also moved to reassure the US that its upcoming tax on tech giants will not target American companies and scupper international talks.

It’s unclear how the US will react to a mid-July proposal from the European Commission on a digital levy to fund its own budget. The US wants countries such as France, Italy and Spain to scrap existing digital taxes in the event of an OECD deal.

Commission trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU levy would be “complementary” to the OECD talks.

“[We] will be very mindful, in a sense not to create any disruptions because from the EU side we are fully supportive to this international work at the OECD and willing to reach global agreement on this,” Mr Dombrovskis told reporters.

A preliminary deal on a 15pc minimum tax rate for multinationals was agreed by the world's seven leading economies (G7) earlier this month.

It needs to be endorsed by G20 nations in July before being put to the 139 countries involved the OECD talks.

Italian finance minister Daniele Franco, who is hosting July’s G20 meeting, said he would be speaking with ministers in the coming weeks to ensure a deal can be done in the summer and then finalised by October.

But low-tax EU countries such as Ireland, Hungary and Malta are reluctant to sign up to a minimum tax rate.

The minister for finance, Paschal Donohoe, told reporters after a meeting of the smaller group of 19 euro finance minsters on Thursday that he would continue to defend Ireland’s 12.5pc rate and policy of “legitimate tax competition”.