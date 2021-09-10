EU finance ministers split over fiscal rules

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed to more “targeted" Covid spending next year as the bloc faces into a divisive debate over reform of the fiscal rules brought in after the global financial crisis.

EU rules - which set a 3pc of GDP deficit limit and a 60pc debt ceiling - have been on hold since the coronavirus crisis hit and will not come back into play until 2023.

A reform of the rules had been on the cards before the pandemic hit, with the EU insistent it will not repeat the mistakes it made after the 2008 financial crash, when austerity led to a near-complete erosion of public investment.

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Slovenia on Friday that a sudden withdrawal of stimulus measures would be “quite dangerous” and that the bloc “will need to avoid what happened with the previous crisis”.

Read More

“It’s very important to keep our macroeconomic policy mix supportive, of course transforming this generalised support gradually in a more targeted and selective one, but without thinking that now is the time for a restrictive, sudden policy because this would be quite dangerous,” Mr Gentiloni said.

He said the bloc needed to find “a new response to what is happening now” as the pandemic abates and as governments seek new funding to meet their climate goals.

“If we look to the needs of public investment that we have in the next 10 years, if we are serious - and I assure you that we are very serious on the climate transition - we will need to avoid what happened with the previous crisis,” Mr Gentiloni said. “This cannot happen.”

The European Commission will relaunch a public consultation on its budget rules – known as the Stability and Growth Pact - in the autumn.

But the bloc’s budget hawks - Austria, The Netherlands, the Nordic countries and Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia - have already laid down their red lines, penning a paper ahead of the meeting to call for a reduction of “excessive debt”.

France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and other crisis-hit countries want more flexibility written into EU debt reduction rules and opt-outs for climate-related spending.

“We need to return to sound public finances, but we need to have a progressive return to sound public finances. We should not kill the growth,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on his way in to Friday’s meeting. “There are rules that are clearly obsolete,” he said, pointing out the differences in debt levels among EU countries.

Eurozone government debt hit 100.5pc of GDP in first quarter of this year, although individual rates range from 18.5pc of GDP in Estonia to 209.3pc of GDP in Greece.

Ireland’s debt-to-GDP ratio in the first quarter was 60.5pc, just above the EU limit, but is likely to be affected by higher than expected second-quarter GDP growth coupled with extra pandemic spending.

EU vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that the bloc would “need to have debt reduction pathways which are realistic for all member states” and that he would seek to build “consensus” for reform.