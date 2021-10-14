EU clears way for Government to ease burden on families by allowing fuel-tax cut

European Commission energy chief Kadri Simson says revenues from high-polluting industries should be used by governments to ease the financial strain on homeowners. Photo: Aris Oikonomou/AFP via Getty Images

The Government has been given a green light by Brussels – if it wants to use it – to temporarily cut household fuel taxes and subsidise firms hit by high energy prices.

Pensioners, poorer households and hauliers are clamouring for reliefs due to rising costs, with Budget supports announced on Tuesday likely to be eaten up by inflation.

In a paper published yesterday, the European Commission said EU countries can reduce Vat and energy taxes, issue fuel vouchers, defer utility bills and ban grid disconnections to help families get through the winter months.

Commission energy chief, Kadri Simson, urged governments to use bumper revenues from high-polluting industries – generated by the bloc’s carbon trading system – to fund the measures.

“There is no limit to how much of this can be used to protect vulnerable households,” she said.

Gas and electricity prices have skyrocketed since spring on the back of rising demand in Asia, bad weather, supply delays and low European gas reserves.

Wholesale gas prices – paid by utility companies to generators – are up more than 200pc across Europe this year.

Irish people now face hikes of up to €600 a year on utility costs such as home heating and electricity, following price rises by all 14 Irish energy providers this year.

Age Action Ireland says the majority of older people will not be eligible for the €5 rise in the fuel allowance announced in the Budget, while an increase in tax on high-polluting cars will hit pensioners, especially in rural areas, who can’t afford to buy electric vehicles.

The Consumers Association has called for an urgent cut in the 13.5pc Vat rate on electricity, gas and home heating bills.

EU countries can reduce Vat rates to as low as 5pc in up to two sectors, while vulnerable households can be exempted entirely.

The Vat rate on hospitality in Ireland was reduced to 9pc at the start of the pandemic.

Hauliers are also calling for extra help as they deal with the post-pandemic rush, Brexit and a severe driver shortage.

Eugene Drennan, the head of the Irish Road Haulage Association, criticised the carbon tax increase in the Budget, saying the sector is “at breaking point”.

“To put up the fuel costs at this time for us was ludicrous,” he told the Irish Independent.

“We’ve contributed quite a lot to taxes and to the carbon tax and we’ve seen nothing back.

“They gave €90m to the aviation industry to restart it and they contribute nothing to the carbon tax.”

The EU paper comes in the wake of a raft of supports for consumers in continental Europe.

France has fixed gas prices until next spring and is limiting energy price rises to 4pc, fearing a resurgence of the ‘gilets jaunes’ (‘yellow vests’) protests of winter 2018.

The country’s lowest-income households will each get a €100 voucher in December to help them pay their energy bills.

Spain’s socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez has tabled laws to curb power plants’ windfall profits and has slashed the Vat on electricity bills from 21pc to 10pc.

Greece is paying subsidies to around 70pc of households to cover their energy costs and is increasing an annual one-off fuel payment to low-income earners by 20pc.

Belgium will send close to one-million poorer families an €80 cheque to cover their end-of-year energy bills.

EU leaders are to discuss the rise in fuel costs at a summit at the end of the month.