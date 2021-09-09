ECB to pare back bond buying as crisis abates

The European Central Bank will start to pare back its emergency bond buying now that the economic recovery is well underway.

ECB chiefs said on Thursday that they would “purchase flexibly according to market conditions” and would continue buying up bonds until at least March 2022 or until they judge that the “coronavirus crisis phase is over”.

The move comes after eurozone inflation hit a ten-year high of 3pc in August, a point above the ECB’s 2pc goal. EU statistics out this week also confirmed a slight upward revision to eurozone growth in the second quarter, bringing it to 2.2pc.

The €1.8tn pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) was set up in March 2020, but stepped up in March this year after eurozone government bond yields began to inch up during the second coronavirus lockdown.

“Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the [ECB] Governing Council judges that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters,” the ECB said in a statement.

The Bank also said it “stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation stabilises at its two per cent target over the medium term”.

The Bank indicated recently that it will allow inflation to underperform or overstep its target temporarily, if it remains stable in the longer term.

The ECB currently holds around 70pc of Irish government debt, according to the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), meaning it has indirectly financed €25bn of the €35.75bn in bonds the State has issued in the last 18 months.

When Ireland exited its international bailout in 2013, the ECB held around 50pc of Irish government debt.

NTMA Chief Executive Conor O'Kelly told reporters this week that ECB purchases have helped keep Irish borrowing costs low, with an average of interest rate of 0.16pc on new issuance.

But he also said that long maturities on Irish bonds give the government some breathing space as the PEPP purchases are pared back.

The average interest rate on the entire stock of Irish debt is 1.5pc, which works out at about €3.5bn a year, with Mr O’Kelly expecting annual interest payments to remain below €4bn into the middle of the decade.

“Our view is that that the Government has time, that we’ve bought a lot of time. That doesn’t mean there isn’t risk, I just think it’s been overstated given those factors,” Mr O’Kelly said this week.