Donohoe says Budget help on energy bills will ‘be concentrated on what we can do in 2022’

Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath (left) and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will unveil Budget 2023 on Tuesday, September 27. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

An EU proposal to cap energy producers’ windfall revenues “could have benefits” for Ireland, the Finance Minister has said.

He said the Government would “consider” the measures but said it was “difficult for us to try to put a revenue figure against them”.

He said Ireland position would also take account of our links with the UK energy market.

The European Commission yesterday suggested peak-time cuts in electricity, limits on excess revenues earned by renewable and oil and gas firms, and government credit lines for utility companies, as well as a cap on the price of Russian gas imports.

“We will need to consider to what degree the proposal that has been brought forward from the Commission fits in with the particular characteristics of our energy market here in Ireland,” Paschal Donohoe told reporters on Thursday.

“We think there are ways in which that would be of benefit to us.

“We will have to see, even with that measure, are there other steps that we need to take.”

Governments around the EU, including Spain and Germany, have rushed to impose windfall taxes on firms as energy costs spiralled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Donohoe said the budget, which has been brought forward to September 27, would help people with the cost of energy and would “be concentrated on what we can do in 2022”.

He said the Government had heard people’s fears about the cost of living crisis “loud and clear”.

“I appreciate that after a weary struggle with Covid, to be coming into a world in which we’re seeing war happening and in which we’re seeing the cost of living go up by so much, is really difficult for people in Ireland.

“There is a real growing level of concern regarding not just what 2022 will bring, but what the years ahead will bring, and my message is that we will help.

“We will help in a way that can make a difference. We also want to help in a way that won’t create other challenges and other difficulties for us in the year ahead.”

Mr Donohoe said the country is “now in an environment where inflation is high”.

Price rises slowed to 8.7pc in August, compared to August 2021, the Central Statistics Office said Thursday, as petrol and diesel costs eased.

Inflation hit 9.1pc in July, its highest rate in 38 years.

However, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices rose 20.3pc in August, compared to the same month last year, while transport costs were up 14.8pc.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank on Thursday raised interest rates by 0.75pc, at the higher end of what markets were expecting.

Ahead of that decision, Mr Donohoe said that was “yet another change, yet another cost for many, on the top of bills that are already going up”.