Donohoe predicts more regulation, expanded healthcare capacity in post-Covid Ireland

The Irish State will be bigger post-Covid but will not necessarily cost more, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

More regulation and greater healthcare capacity are needed to make the state more “effective”, Mr Donohoe said on Monday.

"The Irish state will be – I believe – will need to be more effective and I think a bit bigger than it is at the moment,” he told an online event.

“I think the regulatory footprint of the Irish State and the role that our policies play in enabling and setting and influencing certain forms of activity within our country – that will be an element that will need to grow and be more effective.

“So that could be a State that has a bigger footprint, without necessarily being materially bigger from an expenditure point of view.”

Mr Donohoe said the State will need to “retain” capacity in the intensive care sector and in testing and tracing, post-Covid.

Speaking at an event organised by the Dublin Economics Workshop, Mr Donohoe said international coordination of monetary and fiscal policies can help Ireland to avoid the austerity that was put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.

“As to whether there will be the harshness of where we were a decade ago: I believe, if we make the right decisions at global level, we can avoid those harsh decisions. But it doesn’t mean we can avoid any decisions at all.”

He said increased healthcare spending, along with emergency supports such as the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, the Covid Recovery Supports Scheme and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, are driving the deficit up.

Mr Donohoe would not be drawn on when those schemes should be tapered – "it’s a set of indicators rather than a date” – or on any potential future tax increases, which he said would depend on whether the Government wants to keep current supports “permanently available”.

“When the emergency abates and when we beat Covid – and we will – an opening economy, combined with changing those levels of emergency expenditure, will deal with much of our deficit challenges.

“The gap will then depend on how permanently bigger we want the Irish State to be and that gap will, in turn, be influenced by, ‘Do we want it to be a lot bigger than it is now?’. And if we want it to be a lot bigger, then we will have to decide how we pay for it.”

While he said he does have a maximum debt-to-GDP limit in mind, it’s “comparative” and depends on Ireland’s performance against similar-sized economies.

Mr Donohoe also supported comments made by the Tánaiste last week. Leo Varadkar said governments had gotten used to central bank easing, and that a rise in interest rates and inflation – and an increase in debt servicing and borrowing costs – were “overdue”.

“There is a risk there and if we plan for that risk, we can manage it. But pretending that risk isn’t there will create risks for us that ultimately could have costs,” said Mr Donohoe.

“Where we are at the moment, we will not be here forever. We will not be here, I expect, for the long term.

"But I do expect that the central bank community will look to try to influence an accommodative monetary policy environment to support us in the fiscal decisions that are needed to help our economies to regrow again.”

