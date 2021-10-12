Donohoe pivots from Prudent to Populist Paschal as Grand Coalition bids to buy back the electorate

The Government’s bid to buy back the electorate began at lunchtime when Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe took to the floor of the Dáil.

Prudent Paschal – cursed by his colleagues after their devastating 2020 General Election – has been replaced by Populist Paschal.

Fine Gael TDs who lost their seats last year will have watched on as Fine Gael’s former director of elections unveiled budget measures they surely wished he announced back in October 2019.

Back then, Prudent Paschal said his hands were tied behind his back because Brexit risked destroying our economy, and he insisted on balancing the books for fear of a financial Armageddon despite a pending election.

There were no tax cuts and no across-the-board welfare rate hikes. Carbon taxes went up by €6 per tonne, while the Fuel Allowance went up by a paltry €2 a week. There were rainy-day funds and promises of investment in health and housing.

This year, Brexit was still in the news with the British threatening to collapse talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol over concerns about the European Court of Justice. It all sounded very familiar.

Read More

But, unlike two years ago, Donohoe along with his Fianna Fáil chaperone, Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, splashed Budget 2022 cash like they were facing into a general election in the coming weeks if not months.

There were €5 weekly increases for almost anyone in receipt of a welfare payment, and they’ll all get a double payment one of the weeks before Christmas. Some pensioners will see their weekly payments increase by €13 if you factor in hikes in the Fuel Allowance (€5) and the Living Alone Allowance (€3).

The lower standard tax rate was increased by €1,500 to €36,800 while personal tax credits, employee tax credits and earned income tax credits went up by €50. In the real world this meant there were tax cuts of around €400 for workers earning more than €35,000 and this has the potential to go even higher when you factor in tax deductions for working at home. Then there was the attempt to woo the youth vote with promises of half-price public transport, free contraception and increased student grants.

The Green Party were behind the half-price public transport idea which they developed from a submission from the youth organisation Comhairle na nÓg.

The only sector of society Donohoe left out was working renters. However, he did extend a tax relief of up to €5,000 for aspiring landlords who want to turn vacant properties over to tenants.

Michael McGrath was careful in how he delivered his spending announcements and commitments to various Covid contingency funds were dotted throughout his speech – just to let you know the pandemic ain’t over yet.

Covid still casts a shadow over the Government’s economic decision making but it is a diminishing silhouette, hopefully.

There were a few passing references to Brexit as the UK’s main negotiator was in Portugal suggesting that the Northern Ireland Protocol, which underpins the whole deal, should be ripped up.

Meanwhile, the opposition struggled to land any real punches in their Dáil responses to the Budget.

Pearse Doherty and Richard Boyd Barrett used their angry voices but didn’t say much as they shout their contributions across the chamber. Most of the focus was on the lack of measures for renters.

There was little by way of Government backbench complaints too because their constituents weren’t flooding their phone lines or email inboxes with grievances. So parliamentary party meeting should be quiet enough this week.

The Budget certainly aims to bridge the political divide between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and large sections of the electorate now leaning towards Sinn Féin. We are a long way off finding out if it will have any impact. However, you would expect that three more similarly expansive budgets before the next general election – along with properly addressing the housing crisis – will be needed if the Grand Coalition parties are to claw back the votes they have lost in recent years.

In Fine Gael, Donohoe’s ‘give away’ budget will turn minds to the budget that got away two years ago and led to one of the worst loss of seats in the party’s history.