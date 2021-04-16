Donohoe hits back at stimulus critics who say US is doing more 

Klaus Regling, managing director of the European Stability Mechanism, speaks during a news conference following a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Euro-area finance ministers gathering in Brussels on Monday will discuss Italy’s escalating budget standoff with the EU as the bloc waits for the government in Rome to respond to the unprecedented rebuke it received two weeks ago. Photographer: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg

EU policymakers have hit back at critics who say they should spend as much as the US on the economic recovery.

Klaus Regling, the head of the eurozone’s bailout fund, and Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister and Eurogroup President, said on Friday that Europe was not behind the US.

“I would also reject the perception that Europe is falling behind the US,” said Mr Regling. “When you look at the most recent IMF forecast growth in the US this year will indeed be higher than in Europe but the same IMF projection shows higher growth in Europe next year in 2022 than in the US."

He said on a per capita basis, GDP growth was similar in the US and EU.

The comments come just days after the International Monetary Fund said the EU should spend an extra 3pc of GDP over 2021−22 to lift output by 2pc.

“There are potential benefits of redeploying a greater share of emergency fiscal support toward measures that accelerate the recovery and build forward better, than what is implicit in current plans for primary fiscal balances through 2022,” the IMF said in its regional economic outlook for Europe the week.

“This could then be followed by stronger consolidation once excess capacity has been reduced.”

The IMF slightly revised down its growth forecast for Europe for this year, from 4.7pc to 4.5pc, compared to projected growth of 6.4pc in the US.

But it revised up its growth forecast for 2022 from 3.2pc to 3.9pc, compared to 3.5pc in the US.

“I’m very confident that the euro area is putting in place an economic plan that is going to deliver a strong recovery for our people from the effects of this disease,” said Mr Donohoe.

He said that EU “automatic stabilisers” such as unemployment insurance had to be factored in to the bloc’s stimulus plan.

“The foundation of our efforts are a set of stabilisers which I think we undervalue or underestimate,” he said.

He also pointed to recent new support measures in Italy, Spain and Germany.

“And while no one of these measures are comparable to a single initiative from the European Commission or a single initiative from President Biden’s administration, the collection of these measures, their overall impact, will be one of a response during 2021 that continues to be strong and will support the recovery.”

"This is a strong response from the euro area, from the European Union, to a pandemic that we will overcome and in efforts to compare, let’s not undervalue the scale of what we are doing here.”

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said there were “comparisons” made at last week’s IMF spring meetings between the US and EU fiscal responses, but there was a “very positive assessment of the European response”.

He said while the US’s $1.9tn fiscal stimulus package was “impressive”, but that the EU had spent double what the US has on automatic stabilisers and had used more public guarantees to help businesses stay afloat.

