Domestic economy lagging as consumer spending slows – CSO

The domestic economy has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while the multinational sector continues to soar ahead.

The homegrown sector is catching up, with modified domestic demand - a proxy measure for growth that excludes multinational transactions such as patents and aircraft leasing - rising 1.4pc in the three months to September, compared to the previous three months.

But modified domestic demand in the year to date is still 1.2pc below the same nine months in 2019, according to the latest quarterly accounts from the Central Statistic Office (CSO).

Meanwhile, gross domestic product, which includes the multinational sector, has surged by 21.7pc in the year to date, compared with the same period in 2019.

And while consumer spending is up 4.3pc in the year to date, compared to 2020, it is still down 7.1pc compared to the same nine months of 2019. And it was up a modest 0.5pc quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September.

The minister for finance, Paschal Donohoe, said the consumer spending figures were “somewhat behind what had been expected”.

However, he said modified domestic demand in the third quarter this year was up 3pc compared to the fourth quarter in 2019, the last full quarter before the pandemic hit.

And he said the soaring GDP figures “point to the significant disconnect between this indicator, which is distorted by globalised activities in the multinational sector, and underlying developments in the domestic economy”.

The figures come the day after the Department of Finance reported a bumper tax take for the month of November, boosted by €4bn in corporate tax receipts, almost €1bn up on expectations, as the pharmaceutical and IT sectors continue to ride out the pandemic.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) has advised the Government to bank any unexpected corporate tax revenues, given the volatile nature of the payments.

Corporate tax revenues are expected to decline by around €2bn a year once a global corporate tax deal kicks in from 2023, with IFAC estimating they will make up just over 18pc of total tax revenue by 2025, compared to 20pc today.

“Overall, today’s figures confirm that the Government’s policy response to the pandemic has been appropriate – minimising scarring and paving the way for a sustained recovery,” Mr Donohoe said.

However, he expressed concern about price inflation in the construction sector and the latest Covid surge, which he said could lead to “an element of household caution” in the fourth quarter of the year.