THE Government will decide on a new bank holiday and a potential bonus scheme for those who responded to the Covid-19 pandemic within weeks, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

Mr Donohoe said the decision on a bank holiday was not a Budget day matter but was one for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as Minister for Enterprise. He signalled the Coalition would decide on both issues in the coming weeks. “If I was to put a range on it, I would say we will be making a decision on it in weeks rather than months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that new legislation will almost certainly needed for a mica redress scheme that could cost up to €3 billion. Mr McGrath said that such a scheme would present “a very large bill” but that the estimate was quite wide as to what the final figure could be.

On funding such a scheme, the Fianna Fáil minister said that the mica issue would be dealt with on a “multi-annual basis”, pointing to the provision for the pyrite remediation scheme of €20m and €40m for mica and defective blocks. He said the pyrite scheme had been up and running since 2014 and would run for another number of years.

He said the nature of the mica works would be “in the round even more substantive” and would in some cases involve a rebuild of affected homes. He said that the Government would consider what revenue-raising options there might be to pay for such a scheme but declined to speculate on what they could be.

“It will take time and the cost will be spread out over a long period of time,” Mr McGrath told a post-Budget press conference at Government Buildings. “The Government will consider how it’s going to fund that and what its options are to raise revenues.”

Elsewhere, Mr Donohoe said the only reason he excluded KBC and Ulster Bank from the bank levy next year is because they are leaving the Irish market.

“My main objective across 2022 and 2023 is all of the current account customers, all of the business customers that are with Ulster Bank and with KBC move over to Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Bank and Permanent TSB in a timely and well-mannered way,” Mr Donohoe said.

When asked if the two banks had asked to be excluded from the levy, the Fine Gael minister clarified: “No, they did not, it was a decision I made.”

Mr Donohoe also defended the lack of budget measures for renters saying the overall housing package of €3.6bn was aimed at getting to the point of 30,000 homes being built next year.

He said that the extension of a tax relief for landlords is aimed at bringing forward more rental accommodation. “We believe way to bring down rents is to make more homes available for accommodation,” he said.