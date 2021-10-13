Crucial budget has yet to come as action on climate begins ramping up

ONE budget down, one to go. While other ministers can today begin spending their portion of the share-out of exchequer funds, the Climate Action Minister is busy preparing for another big divvy-up.

This will come in the form of the carbon budget which is set to become a calendar staple for the next 30 years.

Due in the next few weeks, it will introduce for the first time a pot of allowable carbon emissions which the country must not exceed.

As with the financial budget, each department will get a share from the pot and must keep its ‘spending’ within allocation.

The Minister for Finance may be the money man but, with emissions, the Climate Action Minister has a far more complex currency to crunch.

Even if they are at the receiving end of a particularly prudent Paschal Donohoe, ministers can generally be assured that their funding will rise in the coming years.

But the opposite will be the case when Eamon Ryan takes his budget into the Dáil chamber as emissions allocations are going to reduce annually until they fall to as near zero as technically possible.

Ireland is legally obliged to get to that point by 2050 – at least five governments and probably several climate action ministers away.

But Minister Ryan has to get the ball rolling on what is a complicated and politically perilous task.

Agriculture and transport in particular present major challenges because they are the major carbon emitters and so many of their problematic practices are deeply embedded in everyday life.

The carbon budget is not the only pressing job on the minister’s list.

In tandem with the carbon budget, or possibly trailing it slightly, will be the revised Climate Action Plan – the ‘how to’ guide to staying within budget. The existing plan, published in 2019, set out 183 actions with more than 600 individual measures to be taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2pc a year to 2030.

Within a year, the target had increased dramatically to 7pc a year and the plan has been under revision since.

It is understood 1,000 individual measures are in contention for inclusion in the new edition.

Many of the measures will be handled by individual departments through their own funding but the Department of Climate Action also has key areas of responsibility.

Among them will be a new National Retrofit Plan, which must find a way to ramp up the insulation of homes and the switch-over to energy-efficient heating systems, in particular heat pumps.

The climate action plan target of retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030 is off to a slow start and only a quarter of the €221.5m allocated to the task this year has been spent.

The minister blames the underspend on the Covid restrictions – but it only increases the need to get a move on.

Another area where the department is to lead efforts is in just transition.

Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey, who was appointed to co-ordinate a response to the ending of the peat industry in the midlands and its impact on local communities, will finish up at the end of the year.

By then, there is to be a new Territorial Just Transition Plan in place to enable Ireland tap into a €17.5bn EU just transition fund set up to support regions most affected by the move away from fossil fuels.

The midlands will remain the focus of Ireland’s plan for the purpose of EU requirements, but the concept of just transition is going to have to permeate all climate actions to boost acceptability of the more punitive measures, so it’s going to pop up in all sorts of contexts and department missives over the coming year.

Also high on the agenda will be the ‘circular economy’ which is to get its own act, strategy and fund.

It is essentially about setting down laws, levies and incentives to discourage wastefulness and encourage reuse and recycling at all stages of production from raw material sourcing to manufacturing, consumption and disposal.

Related to that, the deposit and retention scheme is to be introduced in the next 12 months, with the aim of capturing 90pc of all used plastic drinks bottles and aluminium cans in a nationwide network of reverse vending machines within two years.

Minister Ryan will also be bedding in new restrictions on smoky coal and other solid fuels that are due to take effect from next September.

Significant as these tasks are, they represent the small stuff.

The twin energy crises of spiralling gas and electricity bills, and our precarious electricity generation capacity, have dominated national debate in recent weeks and show no signs of fizzling out.

There are ambitious plans for extensive offshore wind farms with vast renewable energy potential but the regulatory and financial infrastructure must be put in place and the pace is sluggish.

Onshore, more wind farms and the first of many solar farms are on the way, but battery storage and/or hydrogen conversion facilities to store power are also needed.

A major upgrading of the entire national grid is also required which means more pylons, converter stations and transmission facilities.

The energy transformation involves co-ordination of state, semi-states, private industry, international investors and communities, and its impacts range from making sure the lights don’t flicker to preventing destruction of the planet.

It’s going to be a busy year in Minister Ryan’s office.