Creche owners react to Budget with cautious optimism but say move to freeze fees ‘alarming’

CHILDCARE providers have welcomed the measures announced in Budget 2022 – but some described the move to freeze fees for parents as “quite alarming”.

The Government will invest a record €716m in childcare next year, with an additional €78m in core funding going to providers.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath described it as a “turning point” for the early years sector. While creche owners have reacted with cautious optimism, there are concerns about whether

it will lead to fundamental change.

Mr McGrath said that a new funding stream for up to 4,700 early years and childcare providers will be put in place from September next year, at an estimated cost of €69m. This will support improvements in the quality of childcare provision and provide better conditions for workers.

“The funding the Government is allocating will support providers in attracting and retaining staff and it will provide more options for parents, and is linked to a commitment of no increases in fees to parents,” he said.

The Government has also committed to extending the universal subsidy in the National Childcare Scheme to children under 15 from next September.

This will benefit up to 40,000 children at a cost of €5m.

Up until now, only children under three years of age could avail of the subsidy, which provides 50c per hour towards the cost of childcare for up to 45 hours per week.

Elaine Dunne, chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, believes the investment may not go far enough to help a sector in crisis.

“As it stands, they’re already asking us to cap our fees while we’re availing of the wage subsidy scheme but rates, insurance, mortgages and electricity are all going up and our funding scheme doesn’t come into play until September 2022,” she told the Irish Independent.

“The devil will be in the details but the capping of fees is quite alarming. They are investing €716m but that goes towards the department, Pobal, Tusla and we’re getting a certain percentage of it, so whether that will be enough to address issues remains to be seen.”

Childhood Services Ireland (CSI), the Ibec trade association for childcare providers, said the Budget did not go far enough to help future sustainability.

While the group says that longer subsidised hours of childcare and expanded access to subsidised childcare for working families and unemployed people are welcome measures, they do little to make childcare more affordable.

Darragh Whelan, director of CSI, said: “Extending the amount of subsidised childcare hours does nothing for parents who can’t afford childcare in the first place.

“Waiting lists are already far

too long and there simply aren’t enough childcare places to meet demand.

“The proposed funding for staff wages is welcome but the investment will have to be significant to reduce parental fees and ensure providers can afford to keep their doors open and the lights on.’’

Frances Byrne, policy director of Early Childhood Ireland, said the representative group was “very pleased” to see increased investment but said other reforms are needed.