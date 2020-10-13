Cost of average car to increase by upwards of €1,000 in largest VRT overhaul in over a decade

As far as motorists are concerned, the Budget is all about driving tens of thousands of them into new electric and low carbon-emission cars.

The biggest overhaul of the VRT system in more than a decade is designed to do so from January by enticing – or punishing - on price and, to a lesser extent, road tax.

The new emissions-based VRT grading regime reflects real-world pollution by cars and will use 20 bands, instead of the current 12, to create an ever-widening price gap between zero-emissions cars and those powered by petrol or diesel.

For example, cars emitting up to 50gs of CO2 every kilometre – typically electric cars and plug-in hybrids - are charged at 7pc VRT. Cars in the moderate 101-105g/km band face a 12.75pc VRT charge while those with 191g/km emission face the hardest VRT hit of 37pc.

It has been estimated that the changes will increase the cost of an average car by upwards of €1,000.

Most cars will be largely untouched by road tax increases with Budget details suggesting a €10-per-year increase for a limited number.

But the new emissions regime means there will be a third road-tax system for new cars sold from January.

It will exist alongside the system for pre-2008 cars based on engine size which remains unchanged. The emissions-based road tax system on cars registered since 2008 will be largely unchanged.

Alongside the Budget measures, motorists are also being hit by increased diesel and petrol costs because of a €7.50 increase in the carbon tax. That will add €1.30 to a 60-litre tank of petrol and €1.51 to a tank of diesel straightaway.

Other key measures were also announced.

Used imports will have their CO2 values elevated to newer, more realistic levels based on the worldwide WLTP standard (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Tests Procedure).

This will further curb the flow of older cars from the UK.

An increase in taxation of health-endangering NOx emissions is targeted mostly at diesel engines and would also hit older imports. It has been adjusted so that 1-40 mg are charged at €5 per mg, and 41-80mg are charged at €15 per mg.

While Government subsidies for new electric, plug-in and hybrid cars are being phased out, the Budget measures attempt to balance that with lower VRT for greener vehicles.

Nonetheless, some analysts have calculated that the price of some popular family SUVs with petrol/diesel engines could shoot up by as much as €7,000 as a result.

VRT rebates currently subsidise the price of EVs by €5,000. There is also a €5,000 grant from the Government-funded Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland (SEAI).

That €5,000 VRT rebate for EVs is due to expire at the end of next year. In the meantime, the full VRT concession will only apply to cars costing up to €40,000 and will taper to nothing for those costing €50,000-plus.

Exchequer support for hybrids (€1,500 VRT rebate for cars currently emitting under 80mg/km) and plug-in hybrids (up to €2,500) comes to an end on December 31.

The Government is banking on lower VRT rates compensating for the removal of subsidies and keeping prices similar or below current levels.

The overhaul of VRT reflects the switch to the new WLTP emissions-testing system. It is a much more accurate measurement of real-world driving and replaces the current NEDC2 system from January 1.