| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cost of average car to increase by upwards of €1,000 in largest VRT overhaul in over a decade

Eddie Cunningham

A new VRT system will create a wider price gap between ‘green’ cars and their petrol and diesel competitors

It has been estimated that the changes will increase the cost of an average car by upwards of €1,000 Expand

Close

It has been estimated that the changes will increase the cost of an average car by upwards of €1,000

It has been estimated that the changes will increase the cost of an average car by upwards of €1,000

Getty Images/iStockphoto

It has been estimated that the changes will increase the cost of an average car by upwards of €1,000

As far as motorists are concerned, the Budget is all about driving tens of thousands of them into new electric and low carbon-emission cars.

The biggest overhaul of the VRT system in more than a decade is designed to do so from January by enticing – or punishing - on price and, to a lesser extent, road tax.

The new emissions-based VRT grading regime reflects real-world pollution by cars and will use 20 bands, instead of the current 12, to create an ever-widening price gap between zero-emissions cars and those powered by petrol or diesel.

Related Content