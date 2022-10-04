Corporation taxes continue to pour in above forecast

The public finances further improved in September, with an additional €1.6bn in taxes collected during the month compared to the same time last year.

That revenue was flowing in as ministers finalised Budget 2023 with total tax receipts for the year to date now standing at a record €57.9bn.

As things stand the Government has collected an additional €12bn – or 26.2pc – of taxes than in the same period in 2021, the bulk of the improvement paid by multinationals.

An Exchequer surplus of €7.9bn recorded for the year to the end of September compares to a deficit of €6.2bn at the same point a year ago.

As well as more tax the figures show a decline in voted current expenditure due to the unwinding of Covid-19 supports.

On a 12-month rolling basis, a better indicator of the trend, the Exchequer surplus stands at €6.8bn. The Department of Finance has forecast a full year surplus of €4.45bn – the key factor in last month’s give-away Budget announcements by Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath, if corporate tax continues to run significantly above even revised forecasts that might improve further.

Corporate tax isn’t the only factor driving the improvement in the State’s overall position. With record numbers at work Income tax receipts of €2.2bn were recorded in September, €300m ahead of September 2021

September is a VAT-due month, and receipts of €3.1bn were collected, another €500m better than in the same month of 2021.

Almost every tax heading is running ahead of last year, while the Central Bank and NAMA have continued to send their surplus income back to taxpayers.