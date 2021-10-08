Corporation tax: Despite furore, at least Paschal could find some positives in 15pc deal

Great little country all the same.

All the same as everybody else now. But great little country was Paschal’s message.

Even if we can no longer tell zillionaire investors that we’re a great little country, not the same.

Time was when you could come here, have a Bed & Breakfast, a Double Irish, and wash it down with a single malt.

Sure the gnomes of Zurich weren’t up to Leprechaun economics, which is what Paul Krugman called it.

We pretended to be mightily offended, the time he said that.

That fella has a name sounding like he drinks the finest champagne every day – probably bathes in it.

And if he’s a champagne fan, then he’s a friend of the French, isn’t he?

Krugman stuck in our craw. We whacked down our Double Irish on the bar counter and pretended to splutter in outrage.

It would almost have brought up the breakfast that we didn’t have because it had somehow been spirited overseas.

And then there were the bullies demanding our Apple in the playground, but we showed them our lunchbox and there were only a few crumbs in it.

Never was there any €14bn apple. So there.

Mind you, there was also that time when Enda Kenny got into a Gallic Spat with Nicolas Sarkozy, back in the day. We won.

Enda heroically ducked and dived and came up smiling. Yer Man in the Elysée was left swinging and pucking at thin air.

And now it turns out Sarkozy should have restrained his own coffers when it came to campaign spending.

House-arrest Nicolas won’t be swigging pints at Lansdowne Road for an Ireland-France game anytime soon, not like our favourite Frenchman, barnstorming Michel Barnier.

Paschal, our native pet lamb, was sent out last night to defend our non-defence of the internationally indefensible.

Far from Ireland being out of step with the ranks of grown-up countries, Paschal played it like the Irish monks of old bringing the light of truth and reason to a benighted continent.

Now that our scribes have illuminated the document, and drawn some convoluted dogs biting their own tails in the margin, it is a thing of beauty and a revelation unto the Gentiles.

Minister Donohoe actually said that Ireland’s signing-up would “stabilise tax policy for the European Union and the rest of the World”.

Asked whether we had any allies in seeking changes to the world’s homework, Paschal said humbly that it was “Ireland and myself” who had been advocating for the removal of at least “at least”, which was the least they could do.

It sounded a bit like “L’Etat c’est moi,” but that would be French, and we’re a bit narked at them. They weren’t up for us before they bent the ear of Janet Yellen and Joe Biden.

And the French Embassy, only yards from the Paschal Conference where he pressed his case, with its big banner proclaiming they are our closest EU neighbours.

What they are really saying is that our big brother had been expelled from school, and who was going to defend us now?

Ireland was not alone, Paschal insisted. Other countries had voted for him as President of the Eurogroup. Now.

“The world has changed, and in that changing world, I think Ireland will still be competitive and put our best foot forward,” he said.

Then he walked out and put his best foot forward for the RTÉ Dáil studio where he went straight onto the Six-One News.

Yes, he readily agreed, the 12.5pc rate had for decades been the cornerstone of Irish industrial policy.

“But there will be another cornerstone,” he said.

There was the tiniest glint of fire in his wide, utterly reasonable eyes.

As if there will still be a pot of gold at the end of it.

For heaven’s sake, don’t tell Krugman.