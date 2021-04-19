Commission on Taxation to report next year

A new Commission on Taxation and Welfare has been formally created to examine how the state will finance itself over the medium to longer term.

The last Commission on Taxation back in 2009 proposed a number of measures, including an annual property tax, water charges, carbon tax and a simplification of the income tax system, some of which proved hugely controversial.

This time around, addressing the fall out from the Covid pandemic, including the dramatic rise in the national debt as well as how to fund services as the population ages will be among issues likely to dominate the Commission’s work. It will also have to consider the impact on Ireland of global changes in how much corporation tax big businesses pay and where.

The new Commission will be chaired by Dr Niamh Moloney, Professor of Financial Markets Law and Head of the Department of Law at the London School of Economics, with more members to be appointed in the coming weeks.

The Commission’s work will have regard to the principles of taxation and welfare policy outlined within the Programme for Government, including the Government’s commitment to a pro-enterprise policy framework, by providing a stable and sustainable regulatory and tax environment, the Department of Finance said.

A report for the Minister for Finance is due by July 1 next year.

Plans for the latest Commission were announced in the Budget last October. It is being established to independently look at tax and welfare issues and also take account of issues such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, demographics, digital disruption and automation and the costs of government commitments regarding health, housing, and climate.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said this independent work will ensure the sustainability of the public finances into the medium to longer term, and identify potential reforms to the tax and social welfare system .

"I am particularly happy to appoint Professor Moloney to Chair the Commission. Professor Moloney’s considerable experience has greatly impressed me and will be put to good use on this seminal project,” he said.

