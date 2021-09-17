| 16.1°C Dublin

Civil servants don’t set budgets – but they certainly steer them

Donal O'Donovan

The Government will decide what’s in the Budget, not officials in the Tax Strategy Group, but the clatter of papers published yesterday are a good guide to what’s likely to happen next week. Civil servants don’t dictate Budget policy to ministers, but they have the knack of framing the options in ways that can be very hard for ministers to ignore.

So what have we learned? The rubber is starting to hit the road when it comes to the rising costs of running the country and PRSI is where officials are looking to recoup at least some of the costs.

People will remember that after the last crash we got a whole new tax – the USC. This time out, collecting more through PRSI seems to be where it’s at. That will fall on both workers and employers, and in fairness is linked to higher social spending – bigger pension bills as more of us age, the cost of the ‘temporary’ move to higher unemployment benefit when people lost jobs during Covid, which looks increasingly permanent.  

