Civil servants don’t set budgets – but they certainly steer them

The Government will decide what’s in the Budget, not officials in the Tax Strategy Group, but the clatter of papers published yesterday are a good guide to what’s likely to happen next week. Civil servants don’t dictate Budget policy to ministers, but they have the knack of framing the options in ways that can be very hard for ministers to ignore.

So what have we learned? The rubber is starting to hit the road when it comes to the rising costs of running the country and PRSI is where officials are looking to recoup at least some of the costs.

People will remember that after the last crash we got a whole new tax – the USC. This time out, collecting more through PRSI seems to be where it’s at. That will fall on both workers and employers, and in fairness is linked to higher social spending – bigger pension bills as more of us age, the cost of the ‘temporary’ move to higher unemployment benefit when people lost jobs during Covid, which looks increasingly permanent.

Ireland isn’t alone. In the UK this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson tore up a manifesto pledge and hiked PRSI and other taxes to the tune of £12m to help fund the higher costs of the health service there after Covid. Increases here are at least set to be more gradual. Read More What else is on the cards? Taxing the rich. The political climate across the developed world is shifting, and civil servants appear to be well attuned to the trend. Higher stamp duty for jet-setting buyers of trophy homes won’t raise much in cash terms and may help cool property prices. As tax hikes go, it’s also unlikely to trigger Irish Water-style mass demonstrations or marches on the Dáil. Leftist utopias such as Justin Trudeau’s Canada and Conservative Party-led Britain have similarly shifted to make property, especially second homes, less attractive for the wealthiest buyers and overseas investors. If we are entering an era of squeezing the rich, and perhaps wanting to be seen to squeeze the rich, it may explain why business owners are struggling to have their voices heard, even when they have a good case to make. The tax strategy papers include a fairly dismissive summary of what have been sustained calls for capital gains tax (CGT) relief on the sale of businesses. Irish business owners pay three times the UK rate of CGT on anything over €1m. A strong case that this makes Ireland a less attractive place to set up a business doesn’t seem to be resonating with the gate keepers of budget policy.