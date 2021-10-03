| 8.3°C Dublin

Childcare burden to be eased in Budget

Cost of living a priority for Cabinet, with pension and welfare hikes on the way

Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe will be putting the final touches to the Budget over the next week or so. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe will be putting the final touches to the Budget over the next week or so. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe will be putting the final touches to the Budget over the next week or so. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe will be putting the final touches to the Budget over the next week or so. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Hugh O'Connell

Increases in childcare subsidies, the State pension and other welfare payments, including the fuel allowance, are all on the table ahead of the announcement of the Budget on Tuesday week.

The Sunday Independent can reveal that the weekly State pension will be increased in the Budget, with a hike of at least €5 thought to be on the cards although the figure is not yet finalised.

A similar increase in the weekly fuel allowance is also likely given the rising cost of energy bills for households, along with increases in other welfare payments.

