Cap on energy prices, €9 monthly public transport unlimited ticket, and one-off €1,000 grant for students – Labour Party demands ahead of Budget 2023

The Labour Party have called for Vat on newspaper to abolished in next week’s budget.

The Labour Party’s budget also contained proposal to introduce a €9 monthly public transport unlimited ticket to tackle climate change. The proposal follows a similar measure introduced in Germany.

Labour also want to see all core social welfare rates increased by €20, and they want to give students a one-off €1,000 grant to deal with the rising cost of living. Labour also want to hike child benefit by €10 a month and cap childcare fees at €200 a month.

They also proposed a cap on energy prices and a €400 refundable carbon tax credit. The credit would be paid to anyone earning less than €60,000 a year living in a house with a low energy rating.

In the party’s alternative budget, Labour said the Vat charged on newspapers should be ended to ensure the sustainability of the industry.

Speaking at the launch of budget proposal, Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash said the print media is an “inherent and important part of our democracy”.

Mr Nash said the print media perform an important role in society, whether it be covering local council meetings, covering court proceedings or giving community organisations and individuals across the country a platform.

“It is utterly essential that we continue to support the print and indeed the broadcast media. One way of supporting the print media into the future is to reduce the Vat. For what is relatively insignificant amount of money I think we will be investing essentially in our in our democracy,” he said.

“We have of course now the concept of citizen journalists and we have a very vibrant debate on social media, but we also have a regulated media that needs to be supported. A media that needs to employ people with proper terms and conditions.

“We've seen burnout in the media, we’ve seen the media finding it very difficult to hire and retain skilled journalists, who hold us to account, hold the political system to account and its absolutely critical and it is a measure we have supported for some time,” he added.