THE Government has been warned against hiking petrol and diesel taxes in the Budget.

AA Ireland said that motor fuels in this country are already “super-taxed”.

An expected carbon tax hike in the Budget will add €1.28 to the cost of a 60-litre tank of petrol or €1.47 to the same amount of diesel.

The motoring organisation called on the Government to concentrate on positive measures that can help both transport and the environment in tomorrow’s Budget.

And it warned against what it said were crude and unfair hikes in current fuel taxes.

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said: “Irish fuel is super-taxed as it is.”

He said two thirds of what we pay at the pump is tax already.

A tax-free litre of petrol only costs approximately 40c per litre.

“When those taxes get hiked it doesn’t help with emissions or with people’s choices, it just pushes up the cost of living.

“It does so unfairly because less affluent drivers with older cars and rural drivers who are high mileage suffer most,” Mr Faughnan said.

AA Ireland encouraged the Government to focus on positive transport measures in Budget 2021, believing that incentives to encourage more sustainable forms of transport will do more for the climate than fuel tax increases can achieve.

“Tax incentives to encourage the sale of electric cars can work very well. In 2008 car taxes were changed to encourage a switch to diesel, then the cleanest option.

“It worked superbly and diesel became the number one fuel. We now want to switch to even-cleaner electric cars, so make it worth it for people. They will respond.”

The AA has proposed a scrappage scheme where an incentive is provided to scrap an older diesel car when buying a new electric model.

In last year’s Budget, €36m was allocated to the transition to electric vehicles, with a goal of doubling the number of home chargers and public fast charge units in 2020.

The AA highlighted that a similar level of investment will be required this year in order to address the ‘range anxiety’ which currently deters some people from purchasing an electric vehicle.

The motoring body also called for the promotion of cycling, especially e-bikes.

Commitments in the Programme For Government to widen the eligibility of the Bike-to-Work scheme should be treated as a priority to reduce congestion and provide alternatives to the private car for short to medium journeys, AA Ireland said.

