Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy

November saw a bumper tax take for the Government, while spending was lower than forecast.

According to the Department of Finance’s fiscal monitor, tax revenue came in at €11.3bn last month, buoyed by a large corporate tax take of over €4bn.

November is usually the best month for corporation tax receipts.

In the year to date, corporation tax has brought in a total of €13.5bn, almost €3bn up on estimates and on the same period last year.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council warned this week that the Government should bank any corporate tax windfalls in a rainy day fund in future, given the volatile nature of the taxes.

The Government raided its €1.5bn rainy day fund last year to pay for the extra pandemic spending in Budget 2021.

Business group Ibec today called on the Government to use extra resources in the budget to aid creatives, nightclubs, arts and entertainment venues given ongoing restrictions in the sector.

“Government must urgently tap into these resources and provide a much-needed safety net for those concentrated pockets of businesses struggling in the Experience Economy,” said Ibec CEO Danny McCoy.

“It is clear that the latest concerns around Covid have seen consumers grow more cautious and many businesses have seen a collapse in their bookings for the crucial revenue-generating festive period.”

Meanwhile, income tax brought in just under €3.8bn in November, half a billion euros more than anticipated and 50pc up on this time last year - although that is likely due to the fact that the Government deferred income tax returns for the self-employed last year until December.

There was also a bumper indirect tax take, with November being the last VAT-due month of the year. A total of €2.6bn was collected in VAT, 10pc above estimates.

In total, the VAT take is up over 24pc in the year to date compared to the same period in 2020, as the economic recovery takes hold.

Spending by all government departments and agencies came in at €74.7bn to the end of November, €2.6bn (or 3.4pc) below expectations, although it is 1.7pc up on last year.

The total shortfall of revenue over spending, on a 12-month rolling basis, came in at just under €4.9bn at the end of November.

Stamp duty and motor tax came in slightly below estimates, while excise duties, capital gains tax and capital acquisitions taxes all came in ahead of profile.