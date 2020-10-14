| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Budget like never before spares a thought for parents and carers, but look away now if you drive a gas-guzzling seven-seater

Sinead Ryan

State’s biggest ever outlay will be repaid by the children of the future, which might just explain why the Ceann Comhairle offered up a prayer

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath at Government Buildings on Budget day. Pic:Mark Condren 13.10.2020 Expand

Close

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath at Government Buildings on Budget day. Pic:Mark Condren 13.10.2020

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath at Government Buildings on Budget day. Pic:Mark Condren 13.10.2020

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath at Government Buildings on Budget day. Pic:Mark Condren 13.10.2020

If your family has been enjoying free-wheeling along the new cycle paths that have popped up all over the place during the Covid lockdown, you’ll probably be doing it a lot more, especially if your car is a gas-guzzling seven-seater which has just become a lot more expensive.

Green fingers were always going to make their presence felt in this budget, and while new measures on carbon tax, VRT, petrol and motor tax might be good for our children’s future, it’s today’s hard-pressed parents who will be paying the price.

Motor fuel goes up immediately by around 2.5c a litre, adding €1.20 to a tank of petrol or €1.50 for diesel. Home-heating fuel gets a winter reprieve, before increasing next May.