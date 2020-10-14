Budget like never before spares a thought for parents and carers, but look away now if you drive a gas-guzzling seven-seater

If your family has been enjoying free-wheeling along the new cycle paths that have popped up all over the place during the Covid lockdown, you’ll probably be doing it a lot more, especially if your car is a gas-guzzling seven-seater which has just become a lot more expensive.

Green fingers were always going to make their presence felt in this budget, and while new measures on carbon tax, VRT, petrol and motor tax might be good for our children’s future, it’s today’s hard-pressed parents who will be paying the price.

Motor fuel goes up immediately by around 2.5c a litre, adding €1.20 to a tank of petrol or €1.50 for diesel. Home-heating fuel gets a winter reprieve, before increasing next May.

A new band of motor tax and changes to surcharges on high-emission cars will make it less attractive to own a SUV, and harder again to import one from the UK.

Families will be mollified by the extra €1billion ring-fenced for public transport and cycle ways. Michael McGrath said carbon taxes are “not designed to raise revenue for Government”, but it certainly gives them a lot more to play with.

What you won’t get next year is more money in your pocket because of a tax cut – a measure which was ruled out early on. There were minor tweaks to lower levels of USC and PRSI, but nothing that will aid your spending power.

If you’re still stuck on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), as 228,858 people are, then you’ll get a Christmas bonus this year, and you’ll be allowed take up freelance or intermittent work up to €480 per month and still qualify for the benefit.

Low-income families in receipt of social protection will see their qualifying child payment raise by €5 for over-12s and €2 for younger kids.

Many parents are of the ‘sandwich’ generation – caring for children and elderly parents. They will welcome the increase of €150 in the Carers’ Support Grant to €1,850 and an increase in the Dependant Relative tax credit to €245.

Parent’s Benefit will be extended for another three weeks also.

One of the stimulus measures brought in to get families spending money, rather than keeping it on deposit, was the ‘Stay and Spend’ scheme, which started on October 1 and will continue to the end of April. Its objective is to get us all moving money around the hospitality industry, when it’s open of course, by giving a 20pc tax rebate on spends up to €625.

A VAT reduction announced in the Budget, of 9pc for the tourism and hospitality industry, will be welcomed by all, and hopefully make it a little cheaper to enjoy family days out, staycations and trips to restaurants.

If your children are third-level students, Minister Simon Harris has promised an overhaul of the SUSI grant scheme. They will get around €250 each in supports to reflect the fact that many courses have gone online for this academic year. How it will operate exactly is being worked out.

Young people have been affected hugely by Covid, and they carry the highest unemployment rate of any group. €120m has been set aside to upskill those who have lost their job, with 50,000 further education places being made available – a welcome relief after the Leaving Certificate debacle.

Many new jobs will be created, it is hoped, in the retrofitting industry, and supports for apprenticeships have been earmarked, with some 35,000 new training places coming on stream.

For those with school-going children, the extra 900 SNAs and 403 new teachers announced, along with a comprehensive €80m school upgrading programme, will be met with approval.

Parents who work from home, who continue to juggle kids, jobs and their household, were told they can now earn their first €3.20 a day without paying tax, to cover utilities like heat, light and broadband along with certain vouched expenses becoming tax deductible.

This was a budget like no other, delivered by a political team like no other.

Civil War hostilities were put aside, two family men who live, by all accounts, modest lives, came together to spend more than has ever been spent in the history of the State, stripping out the rainy day fund in a year when it’s pouring bad news.

This Budget wasn’t FF v FG, Brexit v Covid, Spending v Taxation.

It felt like an ‘All for one, one for all’ delivery, and the two musketeers weren’t so much swashbuckling heroes as attempting to fend off the sword of Damocles.

If it felt like there was billions swilling about like a Celtic Tiger jolly, Messrs. Donohoe and McGrath know that they are borrowing it; a bill that will have to be repaid by children as yet unborn.

The Ceann Comhairle kicked off proceedings with a prayer. We’ll need it.