Budget gives less to rural areas but Paschal Donohoe swears it’s all for the greater good

Budget 2022 may have at first looked like it had something for everyone – but on reflection, those in rural Ireland may have received a little bit less.

Here’s how some of the new measures will impact the rural-urban divide.

Carbon tax

Commuters who have returned to the workplace will be hit hardest by the hike in carbon tax.

City dwellers often use public transport to get to work, unless they have the option of getting there by bike or on foot. While the increase in petrol and diesel will affect everyone, those who need to do long round-trips every day will be impacted the most.

Student nurses who have to make 100km journeys to their placement because they can’t afford accommodation in Dublin will feel the pinch. Employees in rural areas who can’t avail of remote working because they don’t have high-quality broadband will also notice the difference.

When pressed on the issue on the airwaves yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stood firm.

“If you look at the communities and scenery you travel through, we’re going through such change that the beauty of our country is going to change so much because of the climate crisis,” he said on Today With Claire Byrne, when a commuter from west Clare pointed out how she would be impacted by the carbon tax hike.

In his Budget speech, he alluded to how the “world is burning” and said the measures introduced would be for the greater good.

The increase means that the price of filling a 60-litre tank of petrol will increase by €1.28. A 60-litre fill of diesel will rise by €1.48 and a 900-litre tank of Kerosene will increase in cost by €19.40. The hikes may be modest, but those outside the Pale will probably bear the brunt.

Public transport

One of the biggest announcements on Tuesday was the halving of public transport costs for those aged 19 to 23.

A total of €25m was announced for youth travel cards, along with a €1.4bn package to upgrade the public transport system.

Great news – unless you live in Donegal where trains don’t exist, or near one of the regional bus routes that was suspended during the pandemic.

Bus Éireann, for example, is closing some of its inter-city Expressway routes as a result of financial pressures. The State-owned transport company is to end the current Dublin-Cork, Dublin-Limerick, Dublin-Galway and Dublin-Belfast routes.

The cheaper travel is designed to get young people back on public transport, but for many youngsters in rural Ireland there will be no transport to get back to.

Housing

Budget 2022 extended tax relief to landlords, but contained no measures for renters. The rental crisis is impacting people nationwide – but particularly those in our cities.

In the last week, UCC Student’s Union food bank ran out of supplies in 50 minutes, a picture of a young man in Dublin holding a cardboard sign saying ‘Looking for a room, flat share €950, any help?’ went viral, and students at UCD took to the streets after Dublin City Council chief Owen Keegan suggested student unions should enter the property market to address supply issues.

The Taoiseach responded to criticisms about the lack of measures for tenants by saying nationwide rent caps will soon be introduced. For some, capping already extortionate rents will do little to help.

Relief for pre-listing expenses for landlords will be extended another three years to encourage landlords to return empty properties to the market as quickly as possible. For people paying up to a third of their income on rent, that won’t offer much solace.

Then there’s the matter of how little the Budget did to ease the concerns of families living in homes affected by the mica scandal.

Remote working

The Government confirmed that remote workers will be boosted by allowing a 30pc income tax reduction for increases in broadband, heat and electricity costs.

Throughout the pandemic, there has been political emphasis on attracting workers back to rural Ireland. The problem is, thousands of homes across Ireland don’t have proper functioning broadband. So while some in rural Ireland will benefit from the measures, others will not.

Budget 2022 announced increased funding for connectivity and communications, but the rollout of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) is unlikely to gather pace next year.

Last month, Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland (NBI), said there would be no acceleration in the rural roll-out until at least 2023.