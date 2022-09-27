Budget 2023: What’s in it for 41 to 55 year olds?

People in their 40s and 50s could be considered the ‘sandwich’ generation – women and men with children of their own while also caring for ageing parents.

Those getting the Carer’s Allowance will see a bump of €500 as a once- off payment, along with €12 a week increase in social welfare payments.

The €600 utilities hand out will also be made similar to all households, in tranches of €200 per billing cycle, starting this Christmas.

Child benefit for those with children still in full time education, under 18 will get a double month in November. This is worth €140 per child.

Those with third level students will benefit from the €1,000 fees reduction for the current academic year and the permanent €500 reduction from next year.

Small Business owners struggling with energy costs will get a reduction on bills which have increased more than 50pc in the last year, capped at €10,000 per month.

Many at this age are higher rate taxpayers. Bands will widen to allow the first €40,000 of earnings to be taxed at the lower, 20pc rate.

On the health side, women on HRT or nicotine patches will be paying less for medication. VAT has been zero rated for both.