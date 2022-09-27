Budget 2023: What’s in it for 26 to 39 year olds?

People in the 26 to 39 year age bracket are often the ones getting squeezed from all sides. They get hit by the housing crisis, childcare costs, hikes to energy bills and more general rises in the costs of living.

For young parents and there is good news on the child benefit front: a once off double payment of €140 per child will be made automatically in November. There is no change in the rate itself.

For children in day care, a 25pc cut in fees will be very welcome. However, it only applies to ‘official’ centres like creches. Those parents availing of neighbours and family members for childcare won’t get anything.

Primary school children will get free school books from September 2023, provided by the schools. For those with special needs, an extra 686 more teachers and 1,194 SNAs are being employed.

For first time house buyers, the Help to Buy scheme has been retained for a further two years. This is an unexpected move which could be worth up to €30,000 for those who qualify.

Stay-at-Home parents will benefit from a €100 increase in the Home Carers Tax Credit, which is paid to the working spouse at a rate of €1,700 in 2023, while Carers in receipt of Carer’s Allowance will get a once off extra payment of €500.

Those on higher incomes will see a shift in the amount taxed at the lower rate of 20pc - it’s now €40,000.

The Working Family Payment is increasing by €40 per week, while all welfare benefits will rise by €15 per week. A double week for social welfare benefits will be paid as usual at Christmas, but there’ll also be a double week paid in October.

All households will benefit from a €600 electricity credit, paid in three instalments of €200 each, the first before Christmas.

For those struggling with fertility, there is a commitment to fund IVF treatments, long awaited.