Budget 2023: What’s in it for 18 to 25 year olds?

Young people have much to gain from Budget 2023 although your personal circumstances will determine its true value.

There is good news for students in the form of a rebate of €1,000 from their student contribution in the 2022/23 academic year, if it’s already paid.

For many this will, of course, go to their parents, but it forms part of a permanent reduction in fees to €2,500 from next year for most families.

There’s also an increase in the monthly maintenance grant paid to eligible SUSI applicants.

While there’s nothing for Masters students, some PhDs on funded doctorates will get a cost of living payment.

The reduction in transport fares introduced earlier this year has been retained and students lucky enough to have found a rental property will get a tax break of €500 p.a.

They’ll also qualify for the €600 electricity credit, applied in three equal tranches, the first before Christmas. As with previous hand outs, this will appear automatically on energy bills.

On the health side, free contraceptives for women has been retained (broadened from age 16 – 30) and any period products still VAT stamped, will have it removed.

Smokers who want to avoid the bad habit in later life will see VAT reduced on nicotine aids like patches.

This is the age where people may aspire to save for a house deposit. The good news is that the taxpayer supported Help to Buy scheme, which was assumed to be scrapped this year, is being retained for a further two years. It permits up to €30,000 (or four years’ tax) being refunded for first time buyers buying a new home.