Budget 2023: ‘We are looking into creches at the moment and they are priced at about €800 a month’

A public sector worker said there are a lot of positives to be taken from Budget 2023, as it seems to have considered many different people in society.

Aisling McDonnell (34) is a clinical specialist radiation therapist and she lives in Galway city with her husband Martin, who is an engineer with a medtech company.

She was disappointed that a recent pay proposal brokered last month for her and her colleagues is 6.5pc, as it doesn’t match inflation.

However, speaking after the announcement of Budget 2023, she said some of the measures will help alleviate the rising cost of living.

“All costs are just consistently going up and it’s far exceeding the cost of any kind of pay increase that we’re getting,” she said.

“You see on the news about the risk of blackouts this winter, and we don’t even know what kind of winter we’re going to have, so those costs are concerning.

"[But] I think the budget is very fair, I think there’s a lot of positives in there, like the fuel allowances and the €600 for households is also going to be a great help.

"Having said that, we don’t know what the bills are going to be but hopefully it will help."

Ms McDonnell said the fuel allowances are especially welcomed, as although she is able to walk to work, in her spare time she helps out with Galway Mountain Rescue, and rising fuel costs are becoming increasingly burdensome for the volunteer organisation.

As she is expecting her first child in February, the Galway native said the reduction of around €170 a month is also very welcomed by her and her husband.

“We are looking into creches at the moment and they are priced at about €800 a month so with this it will bring it down to around €600 which is a big improvement, but I know there are further reductions planned so hopefully those will come in as well,” she said.

In terms of the healthcare sector, Ms McDonnell said the biggest struggle it is facing is retaining doctors, nurses, and radiation therapists.

To tackle this, she said more investment is needed, and a key way to tackle the issue is to introduce “advance roles” as quickly as possible, so that she and her colleagues are getting paid to take on more responsibilities.

“An advanced practice role has been standard in countries like Australia, Canada and the UK for the past 20 years and in Ireland we still don’t have them,” she said.

"It’s these roles that are crucial to improve cancer services for patients.

“It’s causing a lot of people to leave our profession as nationally 15pc of radiation therapy posts are unfilled.

"People are leaving the profession because some people are doing these advanced roles but they’re not getting recognition for it. “There’s very little funding being given to the staff that are delivering those services.

“It would be great if the Government could look at bringing in advanced roles because we want to work in oncology services and we want to improve care for patients."