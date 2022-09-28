Budget 2023: The timeline for when the new measures that were announced come into effect

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, presenter Claire Byrne and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath pictured ahead of the Budget Phone-in on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Claire Byrne show. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Agency

Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath yesterday revealed an €11bn Budget to see the country through the next 12 months of uncertainty.

Included in Budget 2023 was a €4.1bn cost-of-living package aimed at alleviating short-term woes from soaring energy bills to spiralling rents.

As always with a budget, the finer details are far from clear in the immediate aftermath, with some measures taking effect immediately and others over the course of the next six months or more.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of measures announced in Budget 2023 and when they will come into effect.

Electricity credit

One of the main measures taken by the Government to help with never-ending energy price increases was the €600 credit which will be deducted from electricity bills across customers’ next three billing cycles, likely November, January and March.

Each bill will see a €200 credit deducted from the total amount.

If you are a pay-as-you-go energy customer, €200 credit will be added to your account in each of the three months stated above.

Tax credit for renters

Another big announcement from the Government was that renters will avail of a €500 tax credit to help with increasing rents and bills.

The tax credit can be claimed for 2022 and for next year.

Read More

Renters should beware, though, that they may not get the full €500 as it will take into account other “liabilities and credits”. Those in receipt of HAP or other housing assistance also do not qualify.

Details from government are a little thin on when people can begin claiming this, with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien saying an upcoming Finance Bill will need to be signed into law first.

Best estimate is that this Bill will be signed into law before the end of 2022, with Minister O’Brien saying it’s likely payments for 2022 will be made in “early 2023”. People will be able to apply for this tax credit through Revenue.

Income tax breaks and other tax credits

The government has raised the figure at which you will pay the top rate of income tax (40pc) from €36,800 to €40,000.

What are classed as “main” tax credits are also being increased by €75 for everybody while the tax credits carers get will go up by €100.

These will be for the 2023 fiscal year.

Social welfare payments

Social welfare payments, including jobseekers allowance and the state pension, will increase by €12 per week, the government announced yesterday.

This will take effect from the first payment in 2023.

There will also be lump sum payments to recipients of these payments before Christmas.

Those receiving pensions and jobseekers will see a double payment week in October (likely the last week in October) and they will also receive the usual double payment ahead of Christmas in early December.

Those who receive the Living Alone Allowance will also get a €200 one-off payment in November.

Parents receiving Child Benefit will see a double payment of €140 per child in November. The increase of €2 per week in Child Benefit announced will take effect in January.

Fuel allowance

More than 80,000 extra people will now be eligible for the fuel allowance as the threshold was raised by €80 per week yesterday. This will come into effect in January.

The rate of fuel allowance of €33 per week was not changed but recipients this year will get a one-off payment of €400 in November.

Childcare cost reduction

The cost of childcare in Ireland is among the highest in the EU and the Government has moved to reduce the burden on young families with a reduction in cost in Budget 2023.

This will see a reduction of up to 25pc per month, as the registered childcare providers will be obliged to cut their fees by €170 per month.

This reduction will kick in from January 1 next year.

Transport

The cost of public transport will remain unchanged for 2023, with the 20pc reduction in fares for adults and 50pc for holders of Youth Travel Cards extended until the end of 2023.

Student fee reduction and grant payments

The news that student fees will be reduced by €1,000 for this current year was music to many ears and it comes along with the news that there will be a double grant payment to SUSI recipients in December.

For those who already paid the student fee of €3,000, they will be refunded €1,000.

Student grants will also increase in January between 10pc and 14pc depending on how much their family earns.

Abolition of in-patient hospital charges

Hospital in-patient charges for overnight stays are to be ended from April 2023. This will save up to €800 per year for people such as cancer patients who regularly stay overnight as in-patients.

Other health initiatives

Free contraception for women aged 16-30 (previously 17-25) is expected to come into effect from September 2023. However, the move requires legislation to be passed, hence the delay.

Approximately 430,000 more people will also become eligible for free GP visits from January 2023 under proposed plans from government.

The phased introduction of publicly-funded IVF financial support for people having fertility treatment will not start until September next year.

Cigarettes

The price of a box of 20 cigarettes went up by 50c at midnight last night. One of the ‘old reliables’, changes to the price of cigarettes are always instantaneous.

Free school books for primary schools

Free school books for primary school students will come into force in September 2023.

The move is expected to benefit up to 500,000 pupils and their families.