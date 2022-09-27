Budget 2023 round-up: Here's our analysis of how today's announcement affects each age group and each sector





Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced a Budget of around €11bn as the country battles against a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Pensions, childcare and sky-rocketing energy prices were among the main components being addressed.

You can read the full breakdown of today's measures here.

What does the Budget mean for each age group?

Sinead Ryan breaks down what today's announcement means for each age group - click yours for more information:

How does the Budget affect each sector?

Click on each sector to find out what changes it will see after today's announcement.

Analysis

How did ministers fare in Budget giveaway?

The €11bn cost-of-living budget is on a par with anything delivered during the halcyon days of the Celtic Tiger. And yet it almost feels like running to stand still, writes Fionnán Sheahan as he evaluates how each minister got on with today's giveaway.

11 ways the Budget will put money in your pocket

From energy credits to cuts in childcare costs, Charlie Weston counts the key ways today's Budget is intended to put money in our pockets.

The Indo Daily Extra: What Budget 2023 means for you and your pocket

Will the weather decide the success of this lavish giveaway?

Criticisms right now will ring hollow for all but the most determinedly anti-Government people as the total for one-off cost-of-living supports tops €2.2bn. But the political success of this extraordinary €11bn giveaway bonanza may well turn on how long, cold and wet this winter may be, says John Downing.

Prudent Paschal channels his inner Charlie McCreevy with a giveaway Budget that leaves Sinn Féin in stunned silence

A key factor to the Budget was simply this: The silence of Sinn Féin Deputies as it was announced, says Senan Molony. There was virtually nothing to criticise, unless smokers stub out their cigs in greater frustration at a 50c rise. Or others carp about carbon tax.



