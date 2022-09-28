Budget 2023: Reduction of creche fees a ‘lifeline for parents’ but industry warns it is just a sticking plaster

The reduction of creche fees by up to 25pc from January 2023 has been hailed as a 'lifeline for parents'. Photo: Stock image

Families will have to make “near impossible” choices if the Government does not make more radical reforms in the childcare sector, Ireland’s largest public service trade union has warned.

The reduction of creche fees by up to 25pc from January 2023 has been hailed as a “lifeline for parents”.

However, some organisations say much more investment is needed in future budgets if Ireland is to enjoy the same level of childcare as its European counterparts.

Trade union Fórsa said that while the announcement will help many families, there is a need for a fully publicly funded universal system.

“While the broader package of cost-of-living measures is welcome, childcare needs more than a temporary crisis intervention,” Fórsa’s general secretary Kevin Callinan said.

“Failure to tackle childcare comprehensively means a significant block remains to many parents, usually mothers, hoping to enter the workforce or to return to work after having children.”

He added that families face “near impossible” choices about the offset of childcare costs against work.

Creche fees will fall by an average of €1,200 a year per child.

The scheme – which will cost €121m – will fund a reduction of up to 25pc in the weekly fee for those availing of the National Childcare Scheme (NCS). The reduction in fees will be implemented through increased subsidies under the NCS, raising the childcare subsidy from the current 50c an hour to €1.40 an hour

Elaine Dunne, chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, described the reduction as “amazing for parents”.

However, she warned that 800 private providers who are at risk of closure are waiting to see “the devil in the detail” of the €59m increase in core funding.

The Government announced in the Budget that it is increasing the overall investment in childcare by €346m, taking it past the €1bn mark five years ahead of target.

Core funding investment will aim to provide for extra hours and enhanced capacity in the sector.

Early Childhood Ireland called it “an important day for young children” but noted that it is “still awaiting details of how this money will be allocated”.

Childhood Services Ireland “cautiously welcomed” the announcement, but said that its members are “still being hammered by inflation”.

Karen Clince, founder of Tigers Childcare, echoes these views.

“Thousands of single parents and middle-income families have been hard hit over the last few years,” she said.

“And as the cost of living continues to soar, the savings from childcare fee reductions will be barely felt by many.

“We ask that this trajectory continues so that families see the cost of childcare fall further to more affordable levels and service providers are supported.”