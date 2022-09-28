Budget 2023: ‘It’s such a struggle’ – childcare providers and parents hit hard

Bríd Corr (right) with her daughter Treasa Keegan at her preschool Bambi's in Clondalkin, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Childcare providers are struggling to make ends meet and are at risk of burnout, the owner of a preschool in Dublin has said.

Bríd Corr (67, pictured) runs Bambi’s, a one-room preschool in Clondalkin that caters for 44 children aged from two years and eight months to five years.

Almost 4,000 childcare services (90pc) have now signed new state core funding contracts, which means fees charged to parents will remain unchanged from September last year. Core funding will be allocated based largely on capacity, operating hours and age group of children.

One of the major conditions childcare providers must meet in order to receive the funding is to freeze parental prices at September 2021 rates. However, Ms Corr said core funding is not “viable” for her preschool service and that it needs “stability and sustainability”.

“It’s all about finances and financing the childcare sector – I’ve been doing it for 30-odd years and it’s just such a struggle,” she said.

“The bigger services will do much better out of it. It is the services like mine that are smaller and tend to be worse off.

“People are pulling their hair out with the stress because they can see it’s not going to work. A lot of services like myself are doing extra now for the summer to try and get some money coming in all year round. It’s an ongoing struggle.”

In its pre-Budget submission, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) called for additional funding of €191m for the sector to “stabilise the industry and improve outcomes for children, parents, staff and providers”.

The FECP has also called on the Government to increase the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) capitation to €76 per child, which would cost the Government around €30m.

Ms Corr said, “It’s very difficult to get staff and retain them now.”

Her daughter, Treasa Keegan (40), lives in Celbridge, Co Kildare, with her partner Mike and their two sons, Eddie (2) and Dominic, who is four months old. Ms Keegan is an administrator for Bambi’s.

She said the childcare bill for their elder son costs more than their monthly mortgage repayments.