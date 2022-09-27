Budget 2023: Here’s how the new energy support scheme for businesses will work

THE Government has announced a major energy support scheme for businesses to help reduce their skyrocketing energy bills.

But what is it, how will it work, who qualifies, how much can companies get and how quickly will they get it?

What is the scheme?

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme or TBESS is a €1.25 billion programme of financial aid for businesses being hit with soaring energy costs. It will be administered by the Revenue Commissioners which will draw on its experience of administering various Covid support schemes since 2020.

Who can apply?

Any business in the country can apply as long as they can show that the unit cost on their electricity or gas bills has gone up by 50pc or more this year compared to the same period last year.

“So if the unit cost of electricity or gas has gone up by 50pc or more in the past year, you qualify,” Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar explained at a press conference on Tuesday.

“That’s pretty much every business, there’s a small number of businesses that are in long-term contracts with very low energy prices, but that’s not common.”

Mr Varadkar said that “potentially the majority of businesses in Ireland” will apply for the scheme.

How much support can they get?

The scheme will pay out 40pc of the increased cost of bills up to a limit of €10,000 per premises per month.

How quickly will the scheme become operational?

The Government intends to have the first payments issued to businesses in November and they will be backdated to September.

But this is contingent on getting legislation through the Dáil and Seanad in October and having the Revenue’s systems up and running to administer.

One other potential fly in the ointment is that the scheme requires clearance from the European Union as state aid rules mean that there is a cap on the amount of support a government can provide to any one business.

Mr Varadkar said TBESS was “just about” allowed but did admit it still has to be approved by Brussels.

If this seems an ambitious timetable, Mr Varadkar said that the first wage subsidy scheme funding the pandemic was operationalised on a similar timescale.

Sitting alongside him on Tuesday, Ministers Damien English and Dara Calleary pointed out the benefit of the scheme was that its very existence would help businesses manage cashflows in anticipation of state support coming.

How long will the scheme run for?

It will run until “at least” February 2023 but the insertion of the word ‘temporary’ into its name is telling given it was being called just the Business Energy Support Scheme within government circles over the weekend.

That said, Mr Varadkar seemed more than open to extending it, pointing out that the future cannot be predicted.

“If it is the case that energy prices aren’t falling and we can still afford to provide this level of support into the economy then I think it would be extended in that scenario,” he said. “If we need to extend them we will, provided we can afford to do so.

Could it be abused by profitable companies that don’t need it?

The simple answer is yes, but Revenue will be monitoring all companies that avail of it. Varadkar said the scheme was not designed to stop companies making a profit, rather it’s designed to enable companies to continue to make a profit, continue to operate and “not have to close down several days a week or lay off staff”.

How much will it cost the taxpayer?

A total of €1.25 billion is allocated to the scheme but this is an estimate based on how many businesses will apply and an assumption it will run until February. “It could end up costing a lot more,” Mr Varadkar admitted.