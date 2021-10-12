Budget 2022: What time, where can I watch it, what will be announced in the €4.7bn package today

The final touches are being applied to Budget 2022 this morning ahead of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s big reveal.

Budget 2022 is expected to be a €4.7bn suite of measures with tax cuts, as well as increases in spending in social welfare, housing and healthcare.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for Budget 2022.

When is it on?

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is expected to be invited by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to make his Budget 2022 speech at 1pm.

He will lay out Ireland’s Budget for the coming year before Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath adds additional details to Minister Donohoe’s declaration.

How can I follow it?

Independent.ie will be running a live blog all morning and right through the day, providing you with real-time updates, analysis and commentary as it happens.

RTÉ One will also broadcast a Budget 2022 special from 12:40pm, with live coverage of the speech from the Dáil. RTÉ Radio One will also carry the speech this afternoon.

What will happen?

When Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stands to deliver Budget 2022, he will set out what the Government will spend money on and how much for next year.

The Minister will also give a brief State-of-the-Union type overview of the public finances, economic outlook and the path ahead for Ireland as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

What is expected to be announced?

It’s expected Government will announce an extra €1bn spending within the €4.7bn package.

A €5 social welfare hike, up to €13 added weekly to pensions, and a €5 increase in the weekly fuel allowance are all expected.

Health expenditure will form a major part of the Budget with an additional €1bn spending expected to be announced. Close to €250m will be spent on tackling waiting lists while free GP care will be extended up to seven-year-olds.

In today’s Budget 2022, €4bn will be allocated to housing under the Government’s Housing for All plan, which was launched last month.

Funding worth €194m will be allocated for the provision of homeless services.