Increases in childcare subsidies, the State pension and other welfare payments, including the fuel allowance, are all on the table ahead of the announcement of the Budget on Tuesday week.

The Sunday Independent can reveal that the weekly State pension will be increased in the Budget, with a hike of at least €5 thought to be on the cards although the figure is not yet finalised.

A similar increase in the weekly fuel allowance is also likely given the rising cost of energy bills for households, along with increases in other welfare payments.

A senior Government source said the “Budget parameters” were clear: reduce the deficit with the aim of borrowing only to invest from 2023, and tax indexation to inflation.

This meant there would be “modest” welfare and pension increases, carbon tax increases and a hike in the fuel allowance.

There would also be “another hefty allocation for the Department of Health” and the continuation of business supports “for a few more months”.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is seeking a range of measures to cut the cost of childcare for parents, with changes to the National Childcare Scheme likely.

A Fine Gael report into the care of children has called for the universal childcare subsidy of up to €22.50 per week to be “systematically extended”.

The party’s chairman, former Cabinet minister Richard Bruton, has this weekend called for a 10pc increase in the universal childcare subsidy. He has also called for a similar increase in the income threshold for the means-tested subsidy, which goes up to €60,000, in order to address the “very low level of support” to parents on middle incomes.

“You need to be going significantly over just the cost of living to show it’s taking priority,” Mr Bruton told the Sunday Independent.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will seek to close out a series of bilateral negotiations with ministers in high-spending departments like Health and Social Protection this week, with demands so far exceeding the €1billion available to the Government for extra spending measures.

“It will be about recovery, jobs, and services for people as we try to get out of Covid with our EU partners and the rest of the globe,” a senior Coalition source said yesterday.

A tax package of around €500m will also be announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Budget day, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar anxious to ensure the cost of living will be addressed by index-linking tax credits and bands to take account of inflation.

This could involve increasing the standard cut-off point at which the higher rate of income tax applies and increasing the entry point for USC.

The senior coalition source said that inflation and energy prices left little scope for further revenue-raising measures that would help to create a bigger tax-cutting and spending package on Budget day, which will be on Tuesday, October 12.

Budget negotiations are likely to continue across this coming week and early next week after the coalition publishes a revised National Development Plan (NDP) in Cork city tomorrow.

The €165bn plan, to be launched by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Mr Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Mr McGrath, will include all roads projects that were committed to in the last version, published three years ago.

This is seen as a win for Fianna Fáíl and Fine Gael, whose backbenchers were concerned that certain projects would be scrapped as part of the Government’s climate action agenda. However, the Green Party is insisting this weekend that Mr Ryan, the Environment and Transport Minister, has ensured the NDP will stick to the programme for government commitment to spend €2 on public transport infrastructure for every €1 spent on new roads.

But of the €35bn in capital spending committed to transport projects over the next decade, just over half will be split 2:1, with the rest going to maintain the existing roads and public transport network as well as €360m per year on cycling and walking infrastructure.

The NDP will recommit to MetroLink as the largest ever public investment project in the history of the State. It envisages services operating every three minutes in its early years, with the ultimate aim of having services operate every 90 seconds.

But there is still no clear indication of when it will be built amid reports that it will now be delayed until the mid-2030s.

The NDP will include commitments to roll out BusConnects projects in the four major cities outside Dublin — Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. It will also allocate funding towards the DART+ programme that will see parts of the existing DART network electrified. It will grow from its current 50km in length to over 150km, expanding commuter services into the capital from the surrounding counties.

The NDP will also outline plans over the next four years for Irish Water to invest €6bn in the country’s creaking water infrastructure, with over €4.5bn coming directly from the exchequer.

The plan will also contain “total all-island investment commitment of more than €3.5bn” to cross-border projects and capital investment of €180m across all six Fishery Harbour Centres, at Howth, Dunmore East, Castletownbere, Dingle, Ros an Mhíl and Killybegs, encompassing ongoing safety and maintenance and necessary new developments from 2025.