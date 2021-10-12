THE Budget will be announced today, Tuesday, October 12.

Here’s everything we know so far ahead of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s 1pm speech.

Read More

Measures will be taken to relieve period poverty for the first time ever in Ireland.

There will be €10m to back the roll-out of free contraceptives to young adults.

The National Childcare Scheme will be increased to include children aged up to 15. Only children up to the age of three are currently covered by the subsidy. The scheme provides 50c per hour towards the cost of a Tusla-registered childcare place for a maximum of 45 hours per week.

There will also be a €10 Increase in the Back To School Clothing and Footwear Allowance payment.

There will also be a significant package for carers, including changes to how they are means tested along with a €5 increase in their weekly payments.

The family staple of child benefit will be yet again left alone.

Fine Gael is pushing for an increase in the universal subsidy which is just €22.50 per week. But senior Government sources have signalled it may be the next budget before costs for parents are cut in any meaningful way

Options under consideration include changes to the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) as well as increased investment in childcare services to support staff retention.

The Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be extended to the end of March 2022. Announcements expected into the wind down of PUP and the CRSS pandemic schemes.

In line with the Finance Act passed last year, the carbon tax will be increased by another €7.50 this year to €41 per tonne – and will rise by the same amount in every budget until the year 2029. This will push up the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating fuels. A 60-litre tank of diesel will increase by €1.48 from October 13 and a similar tank of petrol by €1.28.

All other fuels will go up from May 2022 with an estimated €19.40 on a 1,000-litre tank of home heating oil. Mr Donohoe is resisting pressure from some in Fine Gael to scrap the planned increase over fears about its impact on home heating costs. The funds raised from the increase will go towards funding an increase in the fuel allowance as well as programmes aimed at reducing the State’s overall carbon footprint.

Coal and peat will also become more expensive from May with a 40kg bag of coal costing 89c more and a 12.5kg bale of peat briquettes costing 20c extra.