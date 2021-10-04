The countdown to Budget 2022 is on. Independent.ie will have live coverage on Budget Day (October 12th) but, for now, here's everything we know about the upcoming Budget and how it will affect you so far.

Money available:

€4.7bn Budget package





Childcare and family:

Fine Gael are calling for a 10pc increase in the universal childcare subsidy. Party chairman and former minister Richard Bruton has also called for a similar increase in the income threshold for the means-tested subsidy, which goes up to €60,000, in order to address the “very low level of support” to parents on middle incomes.

Tax and personal finances:

A tax package of around €500m will also be announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Budget day, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar anxious to ensure the cost of living will be addressed by index-linking tax credits and bands to take account of inflation. This could involve increasing the standard cut-off point at which the higher rate of income tax applies and increasing the entry point for USC.

A new voucher scheme similar to the Stay and Spend scheme from 2020 may be announced.

Working from home:

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated that the Budget will include tax incentives to help people working from home.

Climate:

Carbon taxes increase on all fossil fuels, including home-heating oil, with affordability offsets.

Housing:

There will be no tax breaks for downsizers designed to free up the supply of homes. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe blocked efforts by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to introduce a number of incentives for people to downsize — also known as rightsizing — from larger three to four-bedroom homes to apartments in order to free up supply for young families.

Mr O’Brien also wanted to extend the Help to Buy scheme to first-time buyers who would bring derelict homes back into use. However, this was blocked by Mr Donohoe and the Department of Finance over fears it would dilute the overall impact of the tax relief of up to €30,000 for people buying their first home.

Rainy Day fund/Pandemic Bonus:

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said there is no plan to announce a pandemic bonus, in the form of a Bank Holiday or a voucher, on Budget Day.

Pensions and social welfare:

The weekly State pension will be increased in the Budget, with a hike of at least €5 thought to be on the cards although the figure is not yet finalised.

A €5 increase in the weekly fuel allowance is also likely given the rising cost of energy bills for households

‘Modest’ welfare increases expected.

Old Reliables

No new impositions on drink, either off-sales or on.

Cigarettes likely to be lightly taxed, if at all, because of a perceived tipping point in revenues.



