A full Christmas Bonus will be paid to all social welfare recipients under plans to be announced in tomorrow’s Budget.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has secured almost €900m in funding for a range of new budget measures including a €5 across the board increase in welfare payments.

This will include those in receipt of the State pension, the Jobseekers allowance and paternity benefits along with most other welfare payments.

The €5 increase in social welfare benefits will kick in from January 2022. In previous years increases were delayed until later in the year to reduce the cost of the budget measures.

However, from the first month of next year, the State pension will be €253.30 a week, the Jobseeker’s Allowance will be €208 and new parents on parental leave will receive €250 a week.

The Government also plans to increase parental leave from two to four weeks next year.

Those in receipt of benefits will receive a double payment in one of the weeks leading up to Christmas which will mean those in receipt of the State pension will get €506.30.

The €5 increase across all welfare payments will cost around €350m a year while the Christmas Bonus payment will cost approximately €315m.

A deal on the Christmas Bonus was struck between Ms Humphreys and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath today.

The full list of benefits to be increased by €5 per week includes: Illness Benefit, Partial Capacity Benefit, Maternity Benefit, Health And Safety Benefit, Adoptive Benefit, Paternity Benefit, Parent’s Benefit, Jobseeker’s Benefit and Allowance, Jobseeker’s Benefit For Self-Employed, Occupational Injuries Benefit, Carer’s Benefit, State Pension, Blind Pension, Invalidity Pension, Widow’s Pension, Widower’s Pension And Surviving Civil Partner’s Pension, Guardian’s Payment, Deserted Wife’s Benefit And The Incapacity Supplement.

There will be also be a €5 increase to the One-Parent Family Payment, Carer’s Allowance, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, Disability Allowance, Farm Assist, Back To Education Allowance, Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, Jobs Initiative, Work Placement Experience Programme, Back To Work Family Dividend And The Part Time Job Incentive.

Ms Humphreys also secured an additional €200m for targeted welfare measures including carers.

The weekly fuel allowance is also set to increase by €5 and will now be paid at €38 a week between September and April. The Government hopes the increase in the fuel allowance will help offset the rising cost of energy stemming from carbon taxes rising by €7.50 per tonne.

This will mean filling a 900-litre tank with home-heating oil will increase by €19.40.

The cost of a full thank of petrol will go up by €1.28 and diesel will go up by €1.50.

Meanwhile, the National Childcare Scheme will be increased to include children aged up to 15 under changes to be announced in the Budget.

Only children up to the age of three were covered by the subsidy.

There are two types of subsidies under the scheme, with the non-means tested universal subsidy set to be increased to children up to 15 years of age.

The scheme provides 50c per hour towards the cost of a Tusla-registered childcare place for a maximum of 45 hours per week.

There will not be any changes to the rate paid. Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman will also announce changes to the income assessed subsidies under the scheme to give more help to disadvantaged families as well as extra funding for childcare centres and crèches in order to retain staff.