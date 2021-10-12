The next phase will see the country “recover from pandemic, restore services and repair finance”, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil as he delivered Budget 2022.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin promised last week that there won’t be something for everybody in the audience, but Coalition ministers have done their very best to secure goodies for as many as they could.

Here’s an outline of everything that you need to know from today’s Budget and how it will affect you.

For parents

Free GP care for children aged six and seven

National Childcare Scheme universal subsidy extended to children up to 15 – but from September next year

Parent’s benefit increased by two weeks to seven weeks

Back to School Allowance increased by €10

Working Family Payment increased by €10

For pensioners

€5 increase in pension

Living alone allowance increased by €3 per week

Fuel allowance increased by €5

11,000 grants to adapt homes of elderly and disabled

For young people

There will be a Youth Travel Card which will see half-price public transport for people aged between 19 and 23

The SUSI student grant is set to rise by €200 for the first time in 10 years and eligibility will be increased by €1,000 as well as qualifying distance reduced

Free contraception for women aged 17-25

For students

7,600 extra places in further education

7,000 craft apprentices

3,320 extra CAO places

€3m to support lifelong learning

For patients

€250m to tackle waiting lists

Threshold for drug payment scheme lowered to €100

€30m to allow access to higher-tech drugs

Expanding dental access to medical card patients

For carers

From June, the Carer’s Allowance will increase to €350 for a single person and to €750 for a couple

Capital Disregard for the allowance will increase to €50,000

For disabled people

Earnings limit on Disability Allowance will increase to €375

General weekly means disregard for Disability Allowance will increase to €7.60 per week

For pupils

Extra 350 teachers which will see reduction in class sizes in primary schools

980 special education teachers

1,165 additional SNAs

€18m to increase DEIS programme and €4m to extend more hot school meals to more DEIS primary schools

€200 fee for post-Leaving Cert courses scrapped

For workers

Income Tax

Increase in standard rate band by €1,500

Increase in personal tax credit, employee tax credit and earned income credit by €50

USC

Minimum wage up to 10.50 an hour

Ceiling of second USC band increased from €20k to €21k

Working from home

Those working from home will be able to receive an income tax deduction up to 30pc of the costs of vouched expenses for heat, electricity and broadband

For motorists

Carbon tax will mean an extra €7.50 per ton of carbon dioxide emission

Petrol – per 60L fill, it will be an extra €1.28

Diesel – per 60L fill, it will be an extra €1.48

The Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) will see a 1pc increase for vehicles that fall between bands 9-12, 2pc increase for bands 13 to 15 and 4pc increase for bands 16 to 20.

€5,000 relief for electric vehicle batteries has been extended until the end of 2023

For farmers

General stock relief will continue until the end of 2024

Stock relief for Young Trained Farmers and Farm Partnerships and Young Trained Farmer stamp duty relief will continue to the end of next year

Establishing Food Ombudsman

Second phase of soil sampling programme

For artists

A plot basic income guarantee for artists

€25m for live entertainment supports

For businesses

The Emergency Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be extended until the end of April next year, with a flat rate subsidy of €100 for March and April

The reduced VAT rate of 9pc for the hospitality sector will remain until the end of August next year

For commuters

€360m for active travel and greenways

€1.4bn for road projects agreed under National Development Plan

For social welfare recipients

Weekly payments for working age recipients to increase by €5 a week

€5 increase for young jobseekers

Increase for Qualified Children rate for children under 12 will rise by €2 a week and €3 a week for those over 12

‘Old reliables’

Price of alcohol will not rise

Packet of 20 cigarettes will rise by 50c

Covid

€1bn for Covid-related health measures

This includes €500m for vaccine boosters and PPE

