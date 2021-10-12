The next phase will see the country “recover from pandemic, restore services and repair finance”, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil as he delivered Budget 2022.
aoiseach Micheál Martin promised last week that there won’t be something for everybody in the audience, but Coalition ministers have done their very best to secure goodies for as many as they could.
The Indo Daily: Three for a Fiver - the Budget and you)
Here’s an outline of everything that you need to know from today’s Budget and how it will affect you.
For parents
- Free GP care for children aged six and seven
- National Childcare Scheme universal subsidy extended to children up to 15 – but from September next year
- Parent’s benefit increased by two weeks to seven weeks
- Back to School Allowance increased by €10
- Working Family Payment increased by €10
For pensioners
- €5 increase in pension
- Living alone allowance increased by €3 per week
- Fuel allowance increased by €5
- 11,000 grants to adapt homes of elderly and disabled
The Indo Daily Podcast: Why you are skint – everything you need to know about the budget
For young people
- There will be a Youth Travel Card which will see half-price public transport for people aged between 19 and 23
- The SUSI student grant is set to rise by €200 for the first time in 10 years and eligibility will be increased by €1,000 as well as qualifying distance reduced
- Free contraception for women aged 17-25
For students
- 7,600 extra places in further education
- 7,000 craft apprentices
- 3,320 extra CAO places
- €3m to support lifelong learning
For patients
- €250m to tackle waiting lists
- Threshold for drug payment scheme lowered to €100
- €30m to allow access to higher-tech drugs
- Expanding dental access to medical card patients
For carers
- From June, the Carer’s Allowance will increase to €350 for a single person and to €750 for a couple
- Capital Disregard for the allowance will increase to €50,000
For disabled people
- Earnings limit on Disability Allowance will increase to €375
- General weekly means disregard for Disability Allowance will increase to €7.60 per week
For pupils
- Extra 350 teachers which will see reduction in class sizes in primary schools
- 980 special education teachers
- 1,165 additional SNAs
- €18m to increase DEIS programme and €4m to extend more hot school meals to more DEIS primary schools
- €200 fee for post-Leaving Cert courses scrapped
For workers
Income Tax
- Increase in standard rate band by €1,500
- Increase in personal tax credit, employee tax credit and earned income credit by €50
USC
- Minimum wage up to 10.50 an hour
- Ceiling of second USC band increased from €20k to €21k
Working from home
Those working from home will be able to receive an income tax deduction up to 30pc of the costs of vouched expenses for heat, electricity and broadband
For motorists
- Carbon tax will mean an extra €7.50 per ton of carbon dioxide emission
- Petrol – per 60L fill, it will be an extra €1.28
- Diesel – per 60L fill, it will be an extra €1.48
- The Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) will see a 1pc increase for vehicles that fall between bands 9-12, 2pc increase for bands 13 to 15 and 4pc increase for bands 16 to 20.
- €5,000 relief for electric vehicle batteries has been extended until the end of 2023
For farmers
- General stock relief will continue until the end of 2024
- Stock relief for Young Trained Farmers and Farm Partnerships and Young Trained Farmer stamp duty relief will continue to the end of next year
- Establishing Food Ombudsman
- Second phase of soil sampling programme
For artists
- A plot basic income guarantee for artists
- €25m for live entertainment supports
For businesses
- The Emergency Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be extended until the end of April next year, with a flat rate subsidy of €100 for March and April
- The reduced VAT rate of 9pc for the hospitality sector will remain until the end of August next year
For commuters
- €360m for active travel and greenways
- €1.4bn for road projects agreed under National Development Plan
For social welfare recipients
- Weekly payments for working age recipients to increase by €5 a week
- €5 increase for young jobseekers
- Increase for Qualified Children rate for children under 12 will rise by €2 a week and €3 a week for those over 12
‘Old reliables’
- Price of alcohol will not rise
- Packet of 20 cigarettes will rise by 50c
Covid
- €1bn for Covid-related health measures
- This includes €500m for vaccine boosters and PPE
Housing
- Relief on pre-letting expenses for landlords will be extended for three years
- Help to Buy has been extended until the end of next year
- 4,000 affordable purchase homes, 2,000 cost rental and 9,500 new build social homes
- 14,000 additional Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) tenancies