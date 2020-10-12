| 12°C Dublin

Budget 2021: When it comes to financial stress, the most powerful thing we can do is confront ‘the monster under the rug’

This being Budget week, many of us will focus on our finances. But it’s important we do not allow ourselves to become overwhelmed by our fears

This being Budget week, many of us will focus on our finances. But it’s important we do not allow ourselves to become overwhelmed by our fears

Stella O'Malley

The state of our finances is often our best-kept secret – a pity really because it is also a major source of anxiety for many people and if we can’t freely discuss it with our friends then this stressor can feel like a dark knot in our stomach that never really goes away.

This being Budget week, there will be intense analysis from economists and commentators, and it is during these interminable discussions that most of us bite our lip and consider our financial future.