The state of our finances is often our best-kept secret – a pity really because it is also a major source of anxiety for many people and if we can’t freely discuss it with our friends then this stressor can feel like a dark knot in our stomach that never really goes away.

This being Budget week, there will be intense analysis from economists and commentators, and it is during these interminable discussions that most of us bite our lip and consider our financial future.

For many people – small business owners in particular – 2020 has been a financial nightmare. We were pretty gutsy last March; we thought that we just needed to pull together with one big push and then we’d get rid of this weird virus.

So we baked our bread and went for our walks, we kept to the guidelines and social distanced as much as we could. Few among us thought that we would still be trying to contain the virus seven months later and the financial impact of this is biting hard.

Financial pressure these days isn’t often about hunger and penury, instead it is experienced through sleepless nights, digestive problems, panic attacks and anxiety disorders. It is a prison of tension and bad temper where everyone else seems to be carefree while those that are feeling the pinch are forced to worry about the value of every tiny expenditure. Every single day, people whose income has been recently walloped are forced to stand in the supermarket tensely comparing prices, trying to compute the different needs of the household and agonising over each and every purchase.

The striking thing about finances is that one man’s wealth is another man’s penury. This happens in my own household where I can be wide-eyed thinking that we’re rich while my husband looks askance at our finances and thinks we’re close to the breadline. There is no real comparison as everything is complicated with mortgages, outstanding loans, future financial expectations and, most of all, our emotions around financial stability. This is one of the many reasons why many marriages falter under the strain of financial pressure.

Some of us are drowners and some of us are blockers. Drowners tend to drown in a difficult situation. Their minds become like a hurricane, repeating powerful, emotional but not necessarily accurate statements. They drown in their fears and their judgments and often demand that everyone else rises to their level of emotion.

Blockers, on the other hand, tend to block difficulties out, perhaps with the help of food, alcohol, social media or other emotional crutches. They believe that they are pushing through with mental strength and force of will when in fact they are avoiding their dark thoughts as much as possible.

Drowners are often married to blockers and so, just as the drowner ratchets up the tension, the blocker will pretend there is no problem. Eventually, inevitably, the blocker explodes and all hell breaks loose.

Thankfully, there are better ways to manage financial anxiety than to drown in them or block them out. Strategies such as walking in nature, mindfulness, meditation, yoga and pilates have all been shown to help with anxiety, yet it is often during times of trouble that we stop using these techniques as, ironically, we feel too stressed to do them.

If we can centre our mental health, then we can remain steady in the face of trouble instead of becoming overwrought. Perspective is everything when it comes to finances and so it can be helpful to think about whether this will still be a problem in 10 days, 10 weeks, 10 months and 10 years. This provides some mental space that enables you to think more clearly as those of us who tend to lose perspective can often lose our sense of accuracy.

Paralysis by analysis is another habit that anxious people can fall prey to. This is when a person goes around in circles debating the pros and cons of a situation but never actually acts. This is an exhausting and debilitating swamp and it can feel almost impossible to lift out of it.

Yet this is exactly what we need to do. This might require professional support in the form of Mabs or a therapist, or it might mean that you begin to act upon one small decision each working day.

As Creighton Adams, the US general who commanded the military in the Vietnam War, advises us: “When eating an elephant, take one bite at a time.” That’s exactly how we should confront financial stress.

Probably the most powerful thing a person can do if they feel overwhelmed by financial anxiety is to confront “the monster under the rug”. This means turning and facing your deepest fear – the very thing that you have been avoiding – and considering what you will need to do if this monster arrives at your door. We don’t have to give in to our fears, instead we can look at them with a cold and clinical eye and assess the most appropriate response to these fears.

The thing about life is that usually we stumble through; more often than not we cope better than we think we will and we manage to handle whatever life throws at us. The words of the recently deceased poet Derek Mahon can give us heart as we face what may be a difficult winter: “The sun rises in spite of everything. And the far cities are beautiful and bright. Everything is going to be all right.”