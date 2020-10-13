Budget 2021 unlikely to fill airlines and airports with hope as Covid-19 continues to hammer the aviation industry

The country’s airports and airlines will be left disappointed after today’s Budget, which failed to contain any significant measures directly targeting support for them as they continue to be hammered by the Covid crisis.

Minister for Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, said that a support package of €10m is being made available for Shannon and Cork airports “to address challenges”, but did not specify what those supports would entail.

“The government is committed to supporting investment in our ports and airports, including at Dublin Port and Rosslare Europort,” said Mr McGrath.

The money earmarked for Shannon and Cork also comes after the European Council today introduced its much anticipated ‘traffic light’ system for travellers throughout the EU in response to the Covid pandemic.

It’s been heavily criticised by lobby group Airlines for Europe for not replacing quarantine with testing and falling “far short of what it was supposed to deliver”.

The European Council said that while EU members states should not restrict the free movement of people travelling to or from green areas, they can still make people arriving from orange or red areas undergo quarantine or testing.

Passenger traffic at the country’s airports has slumped more than 90pc since the pandemic started, placing them in a precarious financial position.

Airlines and airports are still waiting for the government to adopt the report produced in the summer by an Aviation Taskforce it assembled. While the government insists that much of the proposals in that report have been implemented, some key recommendations have not yet been introduced.

Last week, Dalton Philips, the chief executive of the DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, said that he wanted two specific task force recommendations implemented in relation to revenue and operating cost support.

