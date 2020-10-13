Budget 2021: 'The Government needs to remember the importance of the so-called 'grey pound'' - retired garda and pensioner

Father of three and grandfather Joe Watkins (69), who retired after three decades of distinguished Garda service, said the Government also needed to remember the vital importance of "the grey pound" in helping boost the recovery of the Irish economy.

"I am one of those who saw their pension cut by the Financial Emergency Measures In The Public Interest (FEMPI)," he said.

"After a lifetime working for the State, my pension was cut and it stayed cut for over a decade."

"Then I had to watch while the Covid-19 income payment was issued without any means test being applied."

"Other people who could have benefited from the payment - and who really needed it - couldn't get it because of bureaucratic technicalities. They made a cut-off point of 65 years which, in my opinion, was discriminatory."

"What do you say to someone who really needed that Covid-19 payment but was one month too old to get it? Those people were treated very unfairly."

The Offaly native said the Government needed to use the opportunity of the pandemic to implement long-overdue pension parity reform.

"Pensions need to reflect wage increases offered across the public service and the civil service. They need to take account of the cost of living and inflation."

Mr Watkins said that Ireland's better-than-expected economic performance since the virus erupted last March was in large part down to pensioners and retirees.

"I think the Government needs to remember the importance of the so-called 'grey pound'. It is retirees who take hotel breaks in the autumn and winter. It is pensioners who spend their money in restaurants, cafes and pubs across Ireland."

