Budget 2021: Subsidies to end for electric cars as new tax regime kicks in

DIRECT government subsidies for new electric, plug-in and hybrid cars are to be phased out in favour of charging less VRT for such lower emission vehicles.

The sweeping changes are due to be announced in the Budget as a major new taxation system is rolled out to drive more buyers into ‘electrified’ new cars.

Read More

It will heavily favour low-emitting vehicles such as EVs, plug-ins and conventional hybrids by charging far lower levels of VRT – halved to 7pc in many cases - than is currently the case.

In contrast, average-to-heavy emission fossil-fuel cars will be hit with higher VRT - with the price of those on the ‘gas guzzler’ end of the spectrum set to rocket on the back of severe taxation levels.

It is estimated that an average family car will increase in price by upwards of €1,000 - at least - as a result of the expected measures. Some analysts, however, have calculated that many popular family SUVs will shoot up by as much as €7,000.

Current VRT rebates subsidise the price of EVs by €5,000. There is also a €5,000 grant from the government funded Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland (SEAI).

That €5,000 VRT rebate for EVs is due to expire at the end of next year. In the meantime the full VRT concession will only apply to cars costing up to €40,000 and will taper to nothing for those costing €50,000-plus.

Direct Exchequer support for hybrids (€1,500 VRT rebate for cars currently emitting under 80mm) and plug-in hybrids (up to €2,500) is to be phased out by the end of this year.

It is calculated that the lower VRT rates will compensate and keep prices similar or, in some cases, below current levels.

The expected Budget announcements draw heavily on the recently published Taxation Strategy Group (TSG) report. As a result the number of VRT bands will increase from 12 to 20 to more accurately reflect, and charge for, pollution levels.

The report was in response to the need to cater for the switch to a new emissions-testing system called WLTP which much more accurately reflects real-world driving. It has to replace the current compromise NEDC2 system from January 1 next.

If left unchanged the higher emissions from WLTP testing would have vastly increased new-car prices because they would have been tipped into higher price-linked VRT bands.

That is what made the new overhaul so urgent and far-reaching. It is understood, however, that the measures are “not quite as harsh” as the report suggested.

There is little doubt that buyers of electric cars and low-output hybrids/PHEVs would stand to gain most from the new ‘ultra-green’ band of 7pc VRT instead of the current 14pc.

The plan also suggests that electric-vehicle road tax be reduced to €100 from €120.

Heavier polluting cars could face a rise in road tax but an estimated 88pc of owners would not be affected under the Budget plans.

Sources say the measures are designed to encourage more people to buy electric, hybrid, plug-ins and lower emission conventionally-powered cars.

It is understood that there will also be an increase in taxation of the health-endangering NOx. This is targeted mostly at diesel engines but the extra amount levied is not expected to be large.

Meanwhile the cost of petrol and diesel are set to rise after the Budget due to a €7.50 increase in the carbon tax.

That will add €1.28 to an average 60-litre tank of petrol and €1.47 to a tank of diesel.

Read More

Online Editors