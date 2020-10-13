Primary class sizes are to fall next year, after a Budget decision to put 307 more teachers into schools.

Fianna Fáil has held good to its promise to restart the process of reducing the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in the most overcrowded classrooms in the EU.

Apart from the educational benefits, particularly for younger children, the Covid crisis has pointed to the practical public health reasons.

The cut, which will cost about €14.5m in a full year, is the first in three years and will take effect in September 2021.

It will come via an increase in the allocation of teachers to schools, with one teacher for every 25 pupils next September, down from the current 26:1.

It means an extra 307 primary teacher jobs, as well as a commitment to 403 special education teachers. The Budget is also delivering 990 more special needs assistants (SNAs).

The PTR is a measure of all teachers allocated to a school, including resource teachers, and does not directly translate into class size, but, with more teachers, principals can create smaller classes.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (JNT) has been waging a relentless campaign for a five-year plan to reduce class sizes.

While the average class size in the EU of 20, in Ireland it is 24 with one in five primary pupils taught in a class of 30 or more .

